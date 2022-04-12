The Cannes Film Festival reveals its official selection this Thursday

The Cannes Festival, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, reveals this Thursday its official selection of films and predictably the presidency of its jury, in a highly politicized context due to the war in Ukraine.

The general delegate of the festival, Thierry Frémaux, will announce the list at 11:00 am (09:00 GMT).

Last year the American Spike Lee presided over the jury. For the 2022 edition, some sector media, such as Variety magazine, are betting on the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz or the French actress Marion Cotillard.

Cruz’s presence would give new prominence to Spanish cinema, which shone at the Berlinale with “Alcarràs”, by Carla Simón (Golden Bear), in addition to four Oscar nominations this year (although only one, the best animated short).

Six Spanish films competed last year in parallel sections of Cannes.

The 75th festival in the French coastal city will be held from May 17 to 28, and the great unknown surrounding its selection is the space allocated to Ukrainian filmmakers, or to Russians who oppose Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Like other festivals, Cannes announced after the invasion of Ukraine that it will not accept official delegations from Moscow.

But Russia has plenty of protesting filmmakers, such as Kantemir Balagov, 30 years old (author of “Tesnota”), who fled the country, or Kirill Serebrennikov, 52 years old (author of “Leto”).

Serebrennikov, who was sentenced in Russia, already competed in Cannes last year, and in July he will open the Avignon Theater Festival.



– Few brilliant premieres –

Cannes is above all synonymous with “glamor” and glittering premieres, although for the moment the film industry, limping after the pandemic and the challenge of platforms such as Netflix, has only announced two major productions: the second part of “Top Gun”, with Tom Cruise, and “Elvis” by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Last year the French director Julia Ducournau won the contest with the controversial “Titane”.

The master of horror and science fiction cinema David Cronenberg could present his new production, as well as George Miller, legendary Australian author of “Mad Max”.

More than 2,000 films were submitted for the official selection. Last year Cannes had a record number of films in competition, due to the pandemic, which caused a backlog of productions.

On the women’s side, few names sound: the American Kelly Reichardt or the French Rebecca Zlotowski and Alice Winocour.

The two French directors present films with Franco-Belgian actress Virginie Efira, who will be master of ceremonies at the opening and closing of the festival.

South Korean Bong Joon-ho won the Palme d’Or for “Parasite” in 2019, and this year he could return to the official selection, like his compatriot Park Chan Wook.

And on the technological side, Cannes announces an alliance with the TikTok social network, where millions of young people post short videos daily. Quite a sign of the times to come.

Which does not prevent Cannes from keeping its pulse with giants like Netflix at the same time.

The rules of the festival oblige to present films that will later be released in French cinemas. That will prevent the arrival of movies like “Blonde”, Netflix’s vision of the life of Marilyn Monroe, with Ana de Armas.