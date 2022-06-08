The Cannes Film Festival rolls up the red carpet

The jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival awarded the Palme d’Or to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness”. /Getty Images Photo: Lionel Hahn

A social satire, a scathing critique of the atrocity of the super-rich, the slop of the kings of social media influencers and the “derailed” culture of fashion, among other attacks, won the Palme d’Or at the 75th edition of the Festival of Cannes.

Triangle of Sadness, whose title refers to the space between the eyebrows, the target of the Botox syringe, is the most recent film by the Swedish Ruben Östlund, who in 2017 won the highest award of this cinematographic event for The Square, another fierce critic addressed to the art world.

“The thing with Östlund is that it makes you laugh, but also think,” wrote a reviewer for the magazine. Varietyone of the few who moderately referred to this film that brutally divided the specialized press and stirred up passions.

It is remarkable that behind closed doors this film united the criteria of the diverse jury led by Vincent Lindon. As a curious note, the French actor has starred in several highly socially charged films selected for the Cannes competition, which made part of the audience at the Grand Theater Lumière cringe with embarrassment (or perhaps annoyance, who knows?), whose bodies usually wear clothing valued at thousands of euros, let’s not talk about their purchasing power.

What these super-rich will have experienced throughout the two and a half hours of duration of Triangle of Sadness It is left to the imagination of each person. The big question is whether it caught on with the audience (rich or not, unscrupulous or not) or if, on the contrary, they proceeded to break the mirror that tried to bounce back a not-so-friendly reflection.

This is Cannes, people arriving on private jets and yachts, others on commercial planes low cost, buses or trains; people who want to be more than they are, people dressed up who only go to the parties that are held every night. But there are also many who land in the small town in the south of France exclusively to enjoy the cinema that may make history.

It is not surprising that in this context, Östlund’s proposal raised a dust of reactions, emotions and even insults. With the Palme d’Or, the Swedish director is already seen in other arenas such as the Oscar.

These twelve days of film festival were lived as in the pre-pandemic era: without masks inside the theaters (their use was only recommended), without tests, without the need to show the covid passport. The reunions were with hugs and kisses, the presentations and closing of deals for the sale of film projects were sealed with a handshake. But make no mistake: nothing is the same as in 2019.

A few days ago, director Guillermo del Toro said that thanks to the fact that we had food, medicine and stories, we were able to survive the pandemic. While we were consuming movies with relish during confinement, around the world, movie theaters were closed forever, platforms were consolidated, the cinematographic sector collapsed —like many sectors of the economy— and consumption habits changed definitively.

Del Toro shared many other pieces of wisdom during the two days in which he led meetings with filmmakers to discuss the future of cinema within the framework of the festival. Of course, the “bogeyman” of Cannes came up, that is, the platforms. The future that is already a part of our present is not a problem for Del Toro, who does not attach seriousness to the size of the screens, but to the size and quality of the ideas and stories.

For Del Toro, the next great film may come from a platform, which is the one that is giving filmmakers the most money right now. “Aren’t we going to see that film?” He asked defiantly, “denying ourselves that possibility in places that are temples of art is quite crazy,” settled the Mexican with the festival’s artistic director Thierry Fremaux sitting next to him.

It is necessary to point out that in these discussions the participation was absolutely male. With Cannes packed with female filmmakers, only directors Lynne Ramsay, Rebecca Zlotowski, Catherine Corsini and Agnés Jaoui appeared on the second day panel. This is one of the many blunders of the organization in terms of gender equality and diversity. And it is that the future of cinema depends to a large extent on the inclusion of women in the front line of combat, as Del Toro also pointed out, “in them lies the strength.”

The film industry, and everything that depends on it, is at a crossroads, and the Cannes Film Festival is also grappling with its dilemmas, including the issue of including more female filmmakers in the main competition. Out of 21 directors, only four and one co-director were female directors: Claire Denis (Grand Prize ex aequo by Stars at Noon), Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, Kelly Reichardt, Léonor Serraille and Charlotte Vandermeesch (Jury Prize ex aequo by The Otto Montagne).

Many works signed by women (perhaps never before) were overwhelmingly displaced to the parallel sections, making them much more attractive than the official competition itself.

In the Un Certain Regard section, for example, they highlighted Corsagea magnificent “fable” based on real events about the empress of the Austro-Hungarian Empire Elizabeth Yes Yes from Bavaria, directed by Marie Kreutzer; also the immersion in the subculture of bikers and the criminal world of Rodeo (directed by Lola Quivoron), as well as The Piresby the very young Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, who make a social and cultural x-ray of today’s France by shooting a film in a suburb.

These films were awarded, showed courage, originality and quality. Just like others signed by Mia Hansen-Løve, Alice Winocour or the Chilean Manuela Martelli in The Directors’ Fortnight. However, the presence of more directors in the official competition is resisting the artistic direction of the festival.

magnifying glass on awards

The official competition was dominated by great names in world cinematography: David Cronenberg, Kore-Eda Hirokazu, Park Chan-Wook, James Gray, Arnaud Desplechin, the Dardenne brothers, Mario Martone, Jerzy Skolimowski (Jury Prize ex aequo by Eo) or Kirill Serebrennikov. Of the “new generations” stood out Ali Abassi, Ruben Östlund, Tarik Saleh (awarded for the screenplay of his thriller political-religious with an intricate game of power boy from heaven) and Lukas Dhont.

Park Chan-Wook was awarded the Best Directing Award for the fast-paced thriller Decision to Leave; Without a doubt, the South Korean still rolls with the freshness and courage of a youngster and the resolute wisdom that only a veteran who does not rest on the laurels of fame, like him, can have.

In addition to Östlund’s social satire, the jury showed signs of certain lights in artistic recognition, as well as knowledge of the issues that move and move us as a society.

The Dardennes, veteran filmmakers who won the 75th Anniversary Prize, were a safe bet with Tori and Lokitaa frank criticism of the bureaucracy that prevents the immediate insertion in society of immigrants, who end up falling into the clutches of criminal gangs.

Perhaps one of the most celebrated awards was the Grand Prix ex aequo Belgian Lukas Dhont for Closewhich touches with overwhelming delicacy and honesty on teen suicide, one of the leading causes of death among young people, which has increased worldwide during the pandemic.

The gender violence raised in the bloodiest way in Holy Spider (Ali Abassi) had to be awarded, at least for the wonderful work of the Iranian Zar Amir Ebrahimi, recognized as Best Actress for her role as a harsh journalist who investigates the case of a serial killer of prostitutes.

The jury, made up of directors and actresses Rebecca Hall and Jasmine Trinca, performers Noomi Rapace and Deepika Padukone, as well as directors Joachim Trier, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Asghar Farhadi, also showed sensitivity (and weakness) towards the performance of the South Korean. Song Kan-ho in social drama broker (from Kore-Eda).

In its 75th edition, with a war raging just a few kilometers away, with the covid still doing its thing, the Cannes Film Festival ushered us into a bubble with its customary bling-bling, its majesty and bombast, as well as its efforts in ratify its position of importance in the world film industry.

They may not take away the dance for attracting attention thanks to the presence of great figures from the cinema, as well as for hosting important premieres such as Top Gun: Maverick (by Joseph Kosinski with superstar Tom Cruise), which around the world could mean the recovery of some movie theaters. But it is worth wondering, while the red carpet is rolled up, if the Cannes Film Festival is in as good health as it wants to project, and if it will be able to resolve its various dilemmas.

Guillermo del Toro’s words regarding the situation of the cinema are well worth it, and they can very well be applied to this great apparatus such as the Cannes Festival. “The model we have at the moment is unsustainable, because in many ways it belongs to an old structure. The change in the film business is just one part of a broader transformation in all of society”, affirmed the Mexican director, who dropped another of his lucid phrases: “Even if we don’t want it, the future will come”.

We will have to wait for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival to verify that this will not be afraid of the fangs of that ferocious origin.

Colombians, among the winners at the Cannes Film Festival

Although reduced, the Colombian participation was brilliant. In the programming of the 54th edition of The Directors’ Fortnight, from which great filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Sofia Coppola, among many others, have stood out, was the short film Aribada (by Simon(e) Jaikiriuma Paetau and Natalia Escobar), about a Embera community of trans women, as well as Un man, Fabián Hernández’s debut feature, which presents a portrait of the meaning of masculinity. None of these projects managed to win an award, although they did generate excellent reviews in the specialized press and were very well received by the public.

In the 61st edition of the Critics’ Week, the other parallel section of great importance and from which filmmakers of the stature of Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Argentinian Lucía Puenzo or the French Julia Ducournau (winner of the Palme d’Or at the previous edition of the Cannes Film Festival for Titane), won twice La pack, by Andrés Ramírez Pulido.

The story of a young man who committed a murder, for which he was confined in an experimental center for minors, won the Grand Prize, the highest award in this section, as well as the one awarded by the Society of Authors and Dramatic Composers of France (SACD) for Best Screenplay.

This year Latin American and Spanish-speaking cinema, which always attracts attention at the Cannes Festival, was not abundant; Mexican and Argentine films were missed, for example, which usually have a fairly significant presence in the selections of both parallel sections.

However, Colombian talent, present in films of other nationalities, contributed to its notoriety, such was the case of War Pony, by directorial debutants Gina Gammell and Riley Keough.

The story of young Oglala Lakota Native Americans on today’s Pine Ridge Reservation, which won the Camera of Gold (award given to Best First Feature), featured the invaluable work of cinematographer David Gallego; to be exact, the man from Bogota was responsible for the photography of El abrazo de la serpent and Pajaros de Verano, by Ciro Guerra and Cristina Gallego.