the cannibalism scandal that shocks Hollywood

Scandals in Hollywood are an everyday thing. There’s always a new romance, a new divorce, or a new feud making headlines. There are very few occasions when a piece of news leaves everyone with their mouths open. But sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, and the case of Armie Hammer is one of those. In fact, her horror story is more Stephen King-esque than a rising star in the movie mecca.

Who is Armie Hammer and why all this scandal that seems to have no end?

Armie (Armand) Douglas Hammer is an American actor of Ukrainian descent. He made his film debut with ‘Flicka’ (2006), but his career began to gain relevance after participating in La Red Social (2010), ‘J. Edgar ‘(2011), with Leonardo DiCaprio and’ Snow White ‘, where he played the charming prince who Lily Collins and Julia Roberts disputed.

His character in the film Call me by Your Name (2017), an adaptation of a novel by André Aciman in which, directed by the Italian Luca Guadagnino, he had a homosexual relationship with Timothée Chalamet in an Italian summer in the early 1980s, put it in the sights of thousands of viewers and critics. So far everything is great.

In 2020, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he was married for 10 years, divorced and his world began to shake. And it wasn’t long after that that his popularity began to darken after the leak of several conversations that Hammer had apparently had with various partners, even while he was married.

The first to appear was the story of Effie, who exposed the actor’s messages in which it is evident how he psychologically and emotionally abused her. In the conversation, Armie makes clear her penchant for cannibalism and her desire to make her her slave: “I’m 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. It’s scary to admit it. I have never admitted it before. I have cut out the heart of a living animal before and eaten it while it was still hot,” she allegedly said in one of her messages. After the publication of the correspondence, the woman filed a lawsuit against her for sexual abuse in 2017.

And then, the complaints, in the best style of the ‘Me too’ movement, did not stop raining. Then it was Courtney Vucekovich’s turn, who shared her experience with the actor in 2020. According to a Page Six interview, Hammer “forced her to do things that she wasn’t comfortable with.” As salt for the wound, some videos were leaked showing women in ‘bondage’ roles, on an Instagram account under the name of Armie Hammer.

In those days, Paige Lorenze, another ex-partner of the actor, confirmed that the accusations against Armie were true and assured that the interpreter “tied her up and hit her”.

As the allegations came to light, his ex-wife said she was “shocked, heartbroken and heartbroken” and expressed support for “any victim of assault or abuse” by the father of their two children.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have been married for ten years and have two children together. AFP



After the scandal, Hammer, who accumulates 42 productions as an interpreter, left multiple projects of which he was a part and even left the recording of the film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in which Jennifer López participated and a series that deals with how the film was created. The Godfather (1972), in which he played producer Al Ruddy.

Shortly after, he entered a rehabilitation center to treat different addictions located on the outskirts of Orlando, (USA), where he has stayed away from the scandal until now.

As the days went by, new headlines added dust to what happened, while Armie and his legal team continue to deny the accusations.

But there is no peace that lasts forever and now HBO Max focuses on the darkest and most sordid side of the actor in ‘The saga of the Hammer: scandal and perversion’, the three-part docuseries that has just been released and that also delves into the dark legacy of the entire Hammer dynasty, one of the most prominent families in the United States for a century.

The production is made from exclusive statements such as that of Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, as well as “multiple survivors” of the alleged abuse of the actor and his billionaire relatives: from accusations of violence to political manipulation and financial fraud. .

“I have a fantasy that someone shows his love and devotion, and ties him up in a public place at night and makes free use of his body,” says an alleged message from the actor, sent to one of his extramarital partners. Photo: AFP

The Hammers, a complex family



The docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ follows a family tree, which shows that each generation of the family has had a man with unlawful behavior. “I know my grandfather had a dark side, I saw my father’s dark side firsthand, I’ve seen my brother’s dark side, and now I’ve seen Armie’s dark side too,” says Casey Hammer, Armie’s aunt. in the documentary.

The Hammer family came to the United States from Europe in the early 1900s. From Russia, Dr. Julius Hammer arrived in the country and was convicted in 1919 of performing an abortion.

Julius’s son was in charge of enlarging the family coffers, with the oil company Occidental Petroleum, which he directed from 1957 until his death in 1990. The documentary exposes that the man financed Soviet spies, facilitated illegal contributions to the company And besides, he had several mistresses.