The canvas ignites for the rating of Cristiano Ronaldo on FIFA 23

As Electronic Arts recently unveiled the ratings of the top 20 players in FIFA 23, fans reacted hotly on social media, expressing great amazement at Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating.

Indeed, for the first time since FIFA 11, the Portuguese player from Manchester United receives an overall rating of 90. Even if his rating remains correct, although greatly reduced compared to other years, it is mainly his speed statistics that are of concern the fans. The latter have dropped significantly, from 87 to 81.

Although these statistics may seem low in view of the superstar that is Cristiano Ronaldo, the player objectively has more of his former level of play, and this is quite normal, given these 37 years. So, in your opinion, is the note deserved?

