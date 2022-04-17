The capital bars of Chivas that generated violence in the hotel

John Manuel Figueroa

Mexico City / 04.17.2022 05:37:38





Are the two major groups from support a Chivas outside GuadalajaraThe insurgency and the 1908 DF Legion They are the bars that were present at the Royal Hotel where there was the violent outbreak with the red and white team.

Both bars were founded by red-bone chiva people. First the Legion was born 1908 DFa group that is even recognized by the club, and that was created for the year of 1999 in a trip of several followers to the Sacred Flock.

Antonio Orrostieta It was one of the founders with the intention of forming a Chivas support group in the center of the country, there he was joined by people like Daniel Hernández, the Grinch.

Both Orrostieta and Hernandez they were the ones who managed everything, the second more in communication with the club and little by little more characters were included.

Every 15 days they traveled to Guadalajaramen, women and even children to support Chivas.

Everything was fine until that suddenly they started the problems and they distanced themselves, so the Kong formed the Insurgencyand he was joined by 17 more baristas.

At the moment The Insurgency is commanded by Negro and Rigo.

both groups during several days announced his “visit” to the Hhotel Royal Pedregal and there they were singing and claiming. when they got hot the stuff and they tried to get close to the players, that was when The destruction began at the main entrance.

At the end, leaders from both groups I know approached a to chat with Roberto Alvarado and Fernando Beltran to clarify what happened.