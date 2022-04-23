Entertainment

the capital club puts Messi’s Ballon d’Or up for sale in an original way

This is not the first time that Paris Saint-Germain has embarked on such an operation and the leaders are well aware that it can help them develop the club’s brand around the world.

Today, the club of the capital published a press release, relayed by The Team, in which he announced that an NFT video would be auctioned for a week starting May 3. The idea is to use the image of Lionel Messi, since it was a video of PSG number 30 during the Ballon d’Or ceremony last November that was chosen. Fabien Allègre, the marketing director of PSG said in particular: “ Paris Saint-Germain is proud to continue its work on NFTs by releasing a second work of art, following the successful launch of the Lucky Buddy NFT. It’s a way to showcase the Ballon d’Or in an original way. »

Paris Saint-Germain continue to show that they are one of the best in the economic and marketing field, since a new auction of an NFT is going to take place. This is a video of Lionel Messi during the last Ballon d’Or ceremony.

