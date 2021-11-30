“The capital gains investigation will not affect the players”

SALERNO – The video president of Juventus, Pavel Nedved, tries to reassure the Juventus environment, in a complicated moment on and off the pitch, due to the investigation into the capital gains of the Turin public prosecutor: “There are difficulties – says the Czech executive to Dazn, initially speaking of technical issues – sometimes you think you’re strong and then it all goes wrong. Then there are some vintages where you feel less strong, but you go well. It is hard to say“. Then, on the criminal investigation, he adds:”It was not taken a step further than the possibilities. We released the clear statement, the president Agnelli also expressed himself, spoke to the team and employees, John Elkann also spoke. It’s not fair for me to speak today. Will it affect the choices? I don’t think there will be any problems within society. If I talk about the team group, the players touch little. I have experience: the players are focused on the pitch. I don’t think they look at the club, I’m 11 years off the pitch, we’ve lived through so many difficult things over the years. The most difficult year? I do not believe. There were major difficulties in the past that have been resolved. It is part of being Juve. We are proud and honored to be able to represent it“