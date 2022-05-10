The capital of Haiti continues to be mired in a wave of violence after a new shooting in Martissant

Armed men opened fire this Monday in Martissant, a region located in the south of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, which is suffering a wave of violence in recent weeks by criminal gangs.

The chief of the Haitian National Police (PNH), Frantz Elbé, has reaffirmed his determination to lead the fight against armed gangs, as the PNH has published on its Twitter account, which has also indicated that, in the last semester, 4,918 people have been arrested in the Latin American country and 234 firearms have been seized.

The Alterpresse news agency reported this Monday that seven people have died and several have been arrested, between Friday and Sunday, in operations carried out by the Police due to the clashes in the country.

Several Haitian families were forced to flee their homes last week due to the violence of the ‘400 Mawozo’ and ‘Chen Mechan’ (‘Bad Dogs’) gangs, in particular in the ‘Plaine de Cul de sac’ area, in the north and northeast of Port-au-Prince.

Faced with the escalation of violence by armed gangs in Haiti, US Senators Marco Rubio and Raphael Warnock have urged the Administration of US President Joe Biden to prioritize efforts to help stabilize the country’s security situation, in a letter addressed to the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, to which the Haitian agency has had access.

“If nothing is done, the mass exit of American and international companies and humanitarian organizations could make the situation considerably worse.to the already disastrous economic situation in Haiti”the two US senators have warned.

The Haitian capital has been mired in a wave of violence since April that has claimed at least 75 lives, according to data published by the UN last week. Besides, some 9,000 people have had to leave their homes by insecurity, attributed to clashes between gangs.