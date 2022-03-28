The ‘capo’ of the biggest crypto scam loses the battle to reduce the 5,900 victims

The judge of the National Court José Luis Calama described the investigation related to the company Arbistar 2.0 as the “biggest pyramid scheme” in cryptocurrency investments. The investigations estimate that it would have caused economic damage of more than 50 million euros, although it is not ruled out that this amount will increase. At the moment, 5,900 injured people have already appeared in the case and it is growing. As stated by the magistrate in one of his first orders on this matter, the number of victims could be around 32,000 people. In this sense, the leader of the investment network, Santiago Fuentes, has tried to reduce the number of accusations to be faced and has asked the judge in charge of the investigation that each one of them justify the damage allegedly causedalthough it has not had the expected success.

the owner of the Central Court of Instruction number 4 of the National High Court has not accepted the challenge of “each and every one” of the representations of the injured parties in this case, which began in September 2020 in a court in Arona (Tenerife). The magistrate of the National High Court, who took over the investigation in April 2021, affirms in a recent order that the victims’ personalities have sufficient legitimacy to act as private accusations, since they have indirectly accredited the acquisition of the cryptocurrencies “through a deceptive mechanism arbitrated by those investigated”.

In any case, the investigating judge points out in his resolution dated March 21, to which La Información has had access, that those affected “they must prove such extremes” during the trial, since “the burden of proof to determine the guilt of the accused” falls on them. In this way, the magistrate also highlights that the leader of the alleged scam should have challenged the almost 6,000 accusations at the time that each of them has been requesting their appearance in the procedure. Thus, it also summons him to wait for the oral hearing.

The request from the defense of Santiago Fuentes comes after Judge Calama reordered the case last September and grouped all the injured parties into a dozen procedural representations, with Aránguez Abogados being the office that defends the interests of the most affected, more of 3,000 sponsored. In this sense, Judge Calama asked all the lawyers to choose under what legal direction they want to work on this cause and it opened the door so that future defense attorneys who appear in the proceedings may also have this option.

One of many products

In his brief sent to the judge of the National High Court, Fuentes charges against the initial conclusions of the reports of the National Police and the Civil Guard which, as he indicates, were filled with “endless conjectures, presumptions and suspicions“. This, continues the text that has also been consulted by this newspaper, caused the closure of his company, which offered investment in cryptocurrencies, among other services. “He was very popular, however, was just one of the many products of their commercial activity, but not the only one; and, what’s more, wasn’t even the most relevantsince the essential and primary activity of the company involved the manufacture and sale of software”, he assures.

Likewise, the ‘ringleader’ of the investigated plot crosses out the complaints of the “presumed harmed” of “inconsistency and clamorous weakness”since, in their opinion, they lack the evidence that supports the economic loss that they have allegedly suffered at the hands of Arbistar as a result of a investment in virtual currencies failed. Along these lines, Fuentes’ defense team recalls that the Arona Court, which began the investigation a year and a half ago, asked the plaintiffs to provide the contracts that bind them with said company and that they accredit the transfers of digital assets made to the merchant in question, together with their valuation in euros. However, according to the investigator, this has not taken place.

“The condition of the plaintiffs as potential victims of the alleged fraud remains a mystery“, affirms Fuentes while emphasizing that the accreditation of the patrimonial damage is an “inexcusable objective budget” to be able to accuse someone of the crime of fraud. Thus, for all this, he demanded that all the people who act as accusations present “direct proof” that they are affected by Arbistar, such as the ownership of digital wallets and digital assetsas well as two types of alphanumeric codes: the ‘ID‘, which identifies the virtual wallet; and the ‘hashes‘, which is generated with the cryptoasset transfer operation.

International aid and seizure of a Tesla

The investigation is divided into two parts: a main one, to clarify whether crimes of aggravated fraud and criminal organization; and a second line in which the facts related to crimes that “require a more detailed and complex investigation” are accumulated, such as the money laundering and the documentary falsehood. This second separate piece was opened to avoid delaying the progress of the procedure, due to the international dimension that the plot could have and the need to claim legal assistance from other countries so that they send information.

In fact, according to what legal sources have informed this newspaper, Judge Calama has recently issued three new letters rogatory to Cayman Islands, United Kingdom and Hong Kong requesting the blocking of all products and data information that exist in the name of natural persons and companies related to Arbistar in Crypto.com, coinbase and CroDax Limited, cryptocurrency trading platforms. Likewise, the magistrate has started the year 2022 with the statement to several investigated, such as Diego Felipe Hernandez Nojarova – against whom a European arrest warrant weighed -, partner and Director of Operations of Arbistar; Laura Concetta, director of the financial and administrative departments of the company; or Xavier Pages Codinacommercial director of the same.

Finally, the Criminal Chamber of the National High Court confirmed on January 11 repossession of a luxury vehicle to one of the main investigators, Ivan Grima, one of the founding partners of the merchant Venus Capital, which is suspected of being Arbistar’s financial apparatus, as it functions as an exchange house. It would be a Tesla Model 3which in October 2021 was made available to the Office of Recovery and Asset Management (ORGA) for its possible auction so that the amount obtained serves to respond to possible pecuniary responsibilities derived from the ‘Arbistar case’.