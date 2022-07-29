the captivating film based on true story

Watching Jean Seberg, a film based on a true story starring Kristen Stewart (Photo: Netflix)

The multi-award-winning American actress Kristen Stewart shone in the well-remembered roles she played in films such as into the wild (2007), Twilight (2008), snow white and the huntsman (2012) and, more recently, in her remarkable portrayal of Princess Diana in spencer (2021). How could it be otherwise? his leading role in another captivating film that is based on a true story and is all the rage on Netflixwas no exception.

Is about Watching Jean Seberg (2019), a political thriller -available on the streaming platform- directed by Benedict Andrews, written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, which is based on the life of the remembered actress jean seberg (1938-1979), a true icon of the new wave French, and which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

In addition to Stewart, who plays Seberg, the cast includes Jack O’Connell (Jack Solomon), Margaret Qualley (Linette Solomon), Zazie Beetz (Dorothy Jamal), Anthony Mackie (Hakim Jamal) and Vince Vaughn ( Carl Kowalski), among other renowned artists.

The plot tells the story of this unforgettable American actress, known for playing the lead in the film Breathlessby Jean-Luc Godard, who died at the young age of 40, apparently from a probable suicide, as ruled by the police at the time.

Watching Jean Seberg, the film based on a true event that is all the rage on Netflix (Photo: Netflix)

In the film, Seberg prepares to separate from her husband, Romain Gary, and their son, just before leaving for Los Angeles from Paris. On the flight, the actress witnesses a black activist insist on sitting in first class and offer to pay for the seats. The man demands preferential treatment for Malcolm X’s widow, claiming that she should be treated like “royalty.” The protagonist seems to be attracted to the passenger, who introduces himself as Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), a member of the Black Panther Party..

Upon arriving in the United States, the actress joins the protest that the group of black activists were doing at the airport, expressing their discontent with the treatment Jamal and his fellow travelers received. What Seberg ignores is that there are FBI agents, including Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell), infiltrated in the place. And from that moment on, begins to be spied on by American agents due to its alleged relationship with the Black Power movement.

Continue reading the story

Seberg and Jamal start a passionate romance, despite the fact that the activist is married, while the FBI’s surveillance program begins to target the actress. In fact, she is recorded having sex with the member of the Black Panthers, and they reproduce the audios of her in telephone conversations with Jamal’s wife, Dorothy (Zazie Beetz), which leads to a family scandal. Ultimately, Jamal leaves Seberg, who then becomes pregnant by a stranger as she grows paranoid about the agents who harass her for years. But the misfortunes, unfortunately for the woman, are just about to begin.

Kristen Stewart shines in her leading role in Watching Jean Seberg (Photo: Netflix)

Although the reviews were not entirely good, without a doubt Stewart’s performance is the highlight of the film, and earned the actress to be included in the annual list of the best performances of that year in the prestigious magazine Time.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow had to work very hard because of her famous parents