The captivating Netflix movie with Kristen Stewart based on a true story

Photo of James James2 days ago
Kristen Stewart He has grown a lot as an actor since he had his first success. Far behind has been Bella Swan, the character of Twilight that took her to the top of fame and that opened the doors for her to star in other very important Hollywood movies.

His last hit was spencerthe film that took us into the complicated life of Lady Di. Giving us a heartbreaking and completely believable performance, the actress was nominated for Oscar awards and received praise from audiences around the world.

