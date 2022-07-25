The captivating Netflix movie with Kristen Stewart based on a true story

Kristen Stewart He has grown a lot as an actor since he had his first success. Far behind has been Bella Swan, the character of Twilight that took her to the top of fame and that opened the doors for her to star in other very important Hollywood movies.

His last hit was spencerthe film that took us into the complicated life of Lady Di. Giving us a heartbreaking and completely believable performance, the actress was nominated for Oscar awards and received praise from audiences around the world.

If you are a fan of the performer and want to discover her filmography, within the catalog of Netflix you can find a movie that is unmissable. Is about Watching Jean Seberga biographical film that had its launch at the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

This is what Kristen Stewart looks like in the movie Watching Jean Seberg.

Watching Jean Seberg, another movie where Kristen Stewart shines completely

The story introduces us to Jack Solomon (Jack O’Connell), a young and ambitious FBI agent who has to investigate the French movie star of the moment, jean seberg. This happens because the interpreter is involved in a tumultuous movement for civil rights in the late 1960s in Los Angeles. The relationship that the actress establishes with the civil rights activist, Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), makes her a target of the FBI’s attempts to disrupt, expose, and also discredit the Black Power movement.

At times, Watching Jean Seberg it becomes a fairly schematic and classic story, which does not seek to completely cover the life of the actress but to focus on a short period of her life. Precisely, she takes us into the late 60’s and early 70’s when she has a love affair with Hakim Jamal. As a result of this moment, it is that she begins to be investigated by the FBI and publicly defamed.

Jean Seberg was a very popular movie star.

Behind this production available in Netflix it’s found Benedict Andrews, who cared too much about social issues and somewhat ignored the artistic side of history. Although sometimes a timeline is missing to help the viewer better understand the story and life of the main character, we cannot deny that the film fulfills its first objective: to keep the audience glued to the screen and wanting to know what will happen next. .

Undoubtedly, if there is something that stands out in this film and that manages to take over the applause of the audience, it is Kristen Stewart. Once again, the interpreter shows that she is ready to give life to characters that challenge her to leave her comfort zone.

In this way, in Watched Jean Seberg he gives us a character that is full of nuances and is not limited to a vague imitation. In this way, he manages to keep the audience completely engaged, while surprising with a convincing performance that becomes more and more moving as the story progresses.

His splendid performance was accompanied by other great stars such as Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualey, Anthony Mackie Y Zazie Beetz. Each one of them added emotion and other spices to a movie that is not perfect, but that serves to have a good time and learn about the life of a star who supported the Black Power movement.

