The car brand that conquers Elizabeth Olsen and Natalie Portman

The famous actresses, Elizabeth Olsen and Natalie Portman, have worked in different movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this fact is not the only one that unites them. They both own the same luxurious car. Find out below, which is the brand of cars that conquered them.

June 24, 2022 12:54 p.m.

elizabeth olsen, rose to fame thanks to having given life to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witchin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Scarlet Witchstarred in several projects Marvel Studiossince its debut in Avengers: Age of Ultronuntil Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhere they also act Xochitl Gomez, benedict cumberbatch Y John Krasinskiamong others.

Natalie Portman, is known for having performed many roles in her extensive career. One of them is the Padme Amidala, in the second trilogy starwars. Another role we saw her play is that of Jane Fosterin the movies Thor. We will see Jane again in Thor: Love and Thunderbut this time, raising the mjolnir and becoming mighty thor.

Portman has several machines in his collection, such as a Ford, a Lexus, a Honda and a Mercedes-Benz. However, the other vehicle that he owns, is exactly the same driven by Olsen, who, for her part, only owns that model. Therefore, the actresses were not only conquered by working with Marvelbut also, the same brand of cars.

This brand that unites them is that of the Japanese company Toyotasince both actresses have in their garages a Priuses. Although this vehicle has an economic value of 22 thousand dollarsis one of the favorites by celebrities, who seek to reduce the environmental impact that vehicles can cause.

This hybrid hides two engines under the hood: a electric motor, manufactured by Toyota, and an engine In-line 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle thermal. Together, these motors generate a power of 136 horsepowerin order to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 10.4 seconds and reach a 180km/h top speed.