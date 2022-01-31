The car destined to enchant the market: a new and reliable 7-seater for less than 15 thousand euros

Having started on the sly, the car manufacturer has gained the trust of motorists over the years. And now it has a new model that is expected to take the market by storm.

Dacia has always been synonymous with universally accessible mobility. The all-new JOGGER embodies Dacia’s outdoor spirit exactly, that of enjoying the simple pleasures of the vast open space. Presented at the IAA Mobility 2021 Motor Show, already today, a few weeks after the start of the orders, it can be considered a great success.

Over the years, the Romanian carmaker has earned the trust of motorists. Playing on the sly, with skepticism, it has become a point of reference with reliable and even large-tonnage machines at a good price. Especially in Italy, Dacia makes big fortunes. In our country, 620,000 Dacias have been sold since 2005with substantial growth underlined by the conquest of fifth place in the Italian market for 2021.

The Dacia Duster or the Dacia Sandero cars are now being chosen with greater conviction in the automotive panorama. Because you choose Dacia for convenience, but then it is recommended when you notice the reliability.

The Romanian carmaker (but owned by Renault) is betting heavily on the seven-seater minivan which, therefore, goes against the trend of the proliferation of SUVs on the market. And the Dacia Jogger that’s right: a little SUV, a little multi-space. And after a few weeks of launch, the Dacia Jogger can already be considered a success. Obviously, focusing on the company’s well-known strengths. Above all, the absolutely reduced cost of their models. And, then, let’s go and discover together this SUV that costs like a small car.

The Dacia Jogger

As mentioned, the orders began at the end of last year. And from that moment the hunt for the Dacia Jogger began. Therefore, the variant a is more convincing 7 places, with 60% of users obviously wanting more space on board. The size and space, however, do not weigh down the car, which can weigh up to 300 kilos less than the counterparts of competing manufacturers.

90% of buyers chose the LPG engine. The Dacia Jogger, in fact, has not been seduced by the electric at the moment. But its LPG fueling still promises to be very ecological: CO2 emissions that remain within 118 g / km.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Dacia, what changes in the 2022 price list? The novelties of the brand and the “end” of the Duster

But, we said, in addition to the certainly noteworthy features. If you choose Dacia, you also do it to save money. And, then, here is the strong point of the company: the price. The price list of the Dacia Jogger starts from the 14,650 euros of the 1.0 Tce 100 CV GPL Essential 5 seats, up to the 18,900 euros of the 1.0 Tce 110 CV 7 seats Extreme up, a variant that boasts guaranteed delivery within 40 days, and a customer benefit, which is 350 EUR.