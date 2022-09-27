The car in which Michelle Rodríguez intimidates through the streets

Michelle Rodríguez drives the best machines on and off the big screen, hands down. Our Letty Ortiz has dazzled everyone on top of the impressive car with which she intimidates through the streets of the United States. Slide and find out more about this jewel on wheels!

Surely you have seen Michelle Rodriguez in some series or movie more than once. The actress has played various roles such as Ana Lucia in lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and of course, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. The latter could be considered the one that gave her the most success and recognition throughout her career.

And with the arrival of success, also came the great fortunes. It is estimated that His estate is worth a staggering $30 million.. Part of this large number is due to its passion for adrenaline and speed. We have seen the American on top of amazing machines like the Lamborghini Aventador and the Jaguar F-Typejust to name a few.

Nevertheless, the car with which he intimidated everyone at the wheel was the Ferrari 488 GTB, which was the protagonist of a race in Las Vegas, where Rodríguez shone completely. He managed to drive this model when there were hardly any units in the country and it beat one of its biggest competitors, the Porsche 991 Turbo.

The Ferrari 488 GTB is distinguished by its high performance and is considered a update of the old Ferrari 458 Italia. Have a 4.5L V8 engine which provides a power of 670 horsepower and run up to a speed of 330km/h. In addition, mark a time 3 seconds to reach an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h.

Definitely, this sports car is one of the greatest jewels in the actress’s garage. Michelle Rodríguez enjoys driving the fastest cars, especially if they belong to the Italian company that she likes so much.

Michelle Rodríguez raced in the Ferrari 488 GTB.

The Ferrari 488 GTB in which Michelle Rodríguez competed.

+ The interior of Michelle Rodríguez’s Ferrari 488 GTB