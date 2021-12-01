The car market in Italy is bad, -24.6% in November – Industry

Another heavy decline for the Italian car market. In November – according to data from the Ministry of Transport – 104,478 cars were registered, 24.6% less than in the same month of 2020. In the eleven months of the year, registrations are 1,371,166, with an increase of 8, 6% compared to the same period last year.

The Stellantis group registered 36,361 cars in November, with a decrease of 33.3% on the same month of 2020. The share falls from 39.3 to 34.8%. Since the beginning of the year, registrations of the group have totaled 518,025, up by 6.3% on the same period last year, with a share of 37.8% compared to 38.6%.

“Another blow to the Italian car market” which recorded a 31% drop on November 2019. The microchip crisis weighs on, according to 81% of the dealers interviewed in the monthly survey, ” first cause of the catastrophic situation of the Italian car market “. It is the comment of the Promotor Study Center. In addition to the issue of microchips – explains the Csp – there are also other aspects that affect the market. According to the dealers, the general economic situation (39%), the health emergency for the coronavirus (30%) and the demonization of diesel (28%) weigh. Then there is the disorientation of consumers due to campaigns to support the transition to electricity. Many motorists do not yet feel in a position to switch to electric, but have strong hesitation in buying traditionally powered cars for fear that the new car will be put “out of the way” due to the advent of electric. There is also a considerable “disturbance” of the dealers at the intention of several car manufacturers to want to switch to other types of sales organizations. In this negative context, the fact that the pandemic has reduced the use of cars also weighs heavily. Furthermore, the funding for the incentives is now exhausted and it is not possible to predict if and when they will be renewed. The forecast for 2021 is 1,460,000 registrations, “a very low level, if we consider that 2,000,000 registrations per year are required for the regular replacement of the Italian fleet”. According to Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Centro Studi Promotor, “the attitude of the Government which, while the Italian economy is recovering, does not intervene to prevent the car sector, which has a considerable weight in the economy of the Country, be in disarray “.

“In November the auto market maintains a double-digit decline (-24.6%), albeit to a lesser extent than in October (-35.7%) thanks to one more working day in November 2021 than in November 2020 (22 days against 21 “, underlines Paolo Scudieri, president of the Anfia. “In addition to the prolongation of the semiconductor crisis, the total absence, in the current text of the Budget Law 2022, of measures to address the ecological and energy transition of the sector is of great concern, since no funds have been allocated either to support demand or to supply support. It is essential to provide a structural plan at least over three years and with an adequate budget to prevent Italy, in this delicate phase in which market policies are fundamental, from being the only European country not to route and support consumers in the purchase of zero and very low emission cars. We therefore welcome the presentation, by various political forces, of amendments to the Budget Law which propose the refinancing of incentives, currently exhausted, to support the demand for cars and light commercial vehicles with low environmental impact “.

“The transition towards decarbonization cannot be accompanied in an effective and sustainable way if we do not intervene by supporting demand with a structural and multi-year plan also for the replacement of the fleet”, says Michele Crisci, president of Unrae. “For a greater diffusion of new technologies, incentives are needed even in the face of scrapping, otherwise we will nullify the actual environmental benefits” he explains. For Unrae, as for other observers, our country still lacks a strategy to accompany the energy transition in the car and commercial vehicle market: “Unfortunately – underlines Michele Crisci – we must note a certain lack of interest in government institutions for the automotive sector and its related industries, a production sector that employs 1.2 million workers and guarantees tax revenues of 76 billion euros per year “. According to UNRAE, a widespread and homogeneous recharging infrastructure development plan can be prepared immediately throughout the country, with high-power recharging points on the motorway: “Considering the announcements made and the funds allocated by the Pnrr for this objective, now we would like to see a timely schedule with precise infrastructure commitments at fixed deadlines “, underlines Michele Crisci.