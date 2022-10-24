The car of 250 thousand dollars turned into the most “useless” of Don Omar

Don Omar, one of the greatest referents of urban music, is also a fan of the automotive world, although an expensive acquisition became the artist’s most useless purchase. We show it to you…

Don Omar He is part of the select group that has become a reference in urban music, achieving incomparable successes in his long career, highlighting songs such as “Dance Kuduro”, “The sun came out”, “Poor devil”, “Older than me”, among many others that made the public go crazy around the world.

The famous Puerto Rican star, who has accumulated several awards over the years of his artistic career, is also a businessman, producer and actor in Hollywood movies since the blockbuster production of “Fast and Furious”where he accompanied famous figures such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and more.

Now, the performer of the song “Ella y yo” is automotive enthusiast and to competitions on the race track, where we have seen him on several occasions raising the adrenaline of all his fans, just as he collects spectacular models at the wheel of Toyota, Bentley, Ford among others.

However, the star suffered an unfortunate material loss valued at 250 thousand dollars, not precisely because of a traffic accident, but because of the bestial attack of his pet “Firulais”, after fiercely biting the bodywork, leaving impressive marks that unleashed the artist’s discomfort and turned the purchase into the most useless expense in the garage.

The car in question is a Porsche 911 Turbo with maximum speed characteristics of 330km/h, travel from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds, 3.7 biturbo six-cylinder engine that develops power of 650 CV, a real gem that you can see below…

The Porsche 911 Turbo with the damage

Don Omar posing next to his Porsche 911 Turbo