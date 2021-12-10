The car of a boy who disappeared 45 years ago was found in a river

The discovery of an old 1974 Ford Pinto could put an end to the mystery about the disappearance of Kyle Wade Clinkscales, an American student who had gone missing 45 years ago. The young man, aged 22, disappeared on January 27, 1976, after leaving LaGrange, Georgia, to return to Auburn University in Alabama.

The vehicle was found in the waters of a stream near Cusseta, Alabama: it was noticed by a passerby who called the police. Human bones were found inside the car (which belonged to Clinkscales): it is not yet ascertained that these are the remains of the student, but doubts now seem few. The car also contained several of the missing youth’s ID and credit cards.

“We’ve been looking for this guy and this car for 45 years,” said James Woodruff, Sheriff of Troup County, Georgia. “We have drained lakes and sifted through all possible theories, but to no avail.” The 22-year-old was an only child. The father died in 2007, while the mother passed away this year. Neither of them had time to learn the truth about the young man’s death. “His mother always hoped he would come home sooner or later,” Woodruff added. “We wish we could have found him before she died.” The discovery of the body does not say much (for now) about the dynamics of death. According to the sheriff it is possible that the student fell into the river after going off the road, but it cannot be ruled out that he was killed and left there. But the truth is close.