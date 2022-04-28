The car Oscar Isaac could buy with his Moon Knight salary

Acclaimed actor Óscar Isaac, born in Guatemala, has already built a great career with his brilliant performances in films from major movie studios. Thanks to this, Marvel has offered him a juicy contract to play Moon Knight. Find out how much the actor will charge and what luxurious car he could buy.

oscar isaac has played great roles throughout his career, from a space pilot in the third trilogy of starwarsto the main villain in X-Men: Apocalypse. Thanks to his brilliant performances in his career, the actor will receive a juicy salary for being the main star in the series Moon Night.

In this series, the actor plays different roles, since the main character suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. It is thus, that he will give life to Marc Specter, Steve Grant, mr knight and Moon Knight, or as we know him in Latin America, the moon knight. For playing this character, Óscar Isaac is going to collect a juicy contract from 10 million dollars.

This amount is higher than what several Marvel actors have previously received. For example, benedict cumberbatchwho plays Doctor Strangeyou will receive a salary of $7.5 million for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Paul Rudd For his part, he received a salary of 8 million dollars for his performance as Ant Man in Avengers: Endgame. While Brie Larsonhas received some 5 million dollars for his leading role in Captain Marvel.

With his high salary, Isaac could buy one of the most expensive cars on the market. We are talking about bugatti centodieciworth 9 million dollarsthis vehicle from the French automotive company, ranks number 5 on the list of most expensive cars according to the duPont Registry.

The Bugatti Centodieci is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds. Although its maximum speed would exceed 400 km/h, it is electronically limited to 380km/h. with an engine 8 liter W16 under the hood, it is capable of generating a power of 1,600 horsepower.