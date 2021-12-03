The car recharges while it travels: Brebemi’s electric asphalt is a reality

BRESCIA – After years of intense and in-depth studies, “Arena Del Futuro” – the circuit built by A35 Brebemi with the collaboration of international partners, public institutions and universities – is now a reality. The first tests carried out are demonstrating how the ecological transition in the world of mobility passes through the revolutionary electric charging with dynamic induction. The construction and technical implementation of the circuit (near the Chiari Ovest exit) 1,050 meters long, powered with an electrical power of 1 MW. From today “Arena del Futuro” is ready for the verification in the field of the validity of the innovative technology used, the first vehicles powered with this system have grinded kilometers of tests, with more than encouraging results. The A35 motorway, although outside our province, involves 42 municipalities of Cremona in the map drawn at the time to outline and define a “motorway tourist region” connected to the work. And at the helm of the company that built and manages the A35 is Franco Bettoni from Cremona.

The DWPT (Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer) system, used by the group of highly specialized technicians belonging to the companies participating in the project, is proving to be the best candidate in giving immediate and concrete answers to the need for decarbonisation and environmental sustainability in the mobility sector. A technology and a use addressed to

Thanks to DWPT, electric vehicles can recharge while traveling on wired lanes thanks to an innovative system of loops positioned under the asphalt

anticipate, implement and speed up the ecological transition by responding to the logic that the world requires in terms of environmental protection. After this first period the third phase of the experimentation begins now. The first involved and identified the best technology related to road electrification available globally, the second was planned for the physical development of the circuit. The one currently in progress is determined and concerns the verification of the performances on the important technologies adopted. Thanks to DWPT, electric vehicles can recharge while traveling on wired lanes thanks to an innovative system of loops positioned under the asphalt. This technology is adaptable to all vehicles equipped with a special “receiver” that directly transfers the energy necessary to charge and travel, for a “zero emissions” mobility system. Advanced connectivity through IOT (Internet of Things) technologies studied on site, will guarantee maximum road safety, allowing motorways and roads to become smart and dialogue with the vehicles that travel along it. The road pavement has been designed and built to make it more durable without altering the efficiency and effectiveness of the inductive charge. Furthermore, the experimentation will allow university partners to carefully evaluate the possible great environmental advantages and economic benefits that will derive from DWPT and SWPT (or static charging, tested for stationary or parked vehicles).

This realization is the first example of collaborative innovation for “zero emission” mobility of people and goods, which sees A35 Brebemi – Aleatica, ABB, Electreon, FIAMM Energy Technology, IVECO, IVECO BUS, Mapei, Pizzarotti, Politecnico di Milano, Prysmian, Stellantis, TIM, Roma Tre University, University of Parma, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police cooperate . Today the project takes an extremely concrete and important step with “Arena del Futuro” ready to host the various test phases on this technology, recently included by the prestigious TIME magazine as one of the 100 most important inventions of 2021.