The car tax is paid with the Spid: what to do

The car tax now you pay online. The fight against the use of cash and the digitization of almost all the services of the Public Administration are topics that also concern the world of road mobility.

Precisely for this reason, the telematic method of payment of the property tax to which motorists and taxpayers with vehicles registered with the PRA are subjected annually is becoming increasingly popular. In aid of digitization comes the Spid, i.e. the Public Digital Identity System, a tool through which the taxpayer can have access to the online services of the Public Administration and private companies adhering to it. Thanks to the credentials, now in the possession of the majority of taxpayers, the citizen is able to communicate with the PA, download documents, certificates, in short, do everything that in the past would have been possible only by going to the Public Offices. Furthermore, always through this, you can also pay taxes, pay money via F23 or F24 and pay fines or other postal bills.

To request the Spid you just need to be 18 years of age and be in possession of a valid identification document, a health card, a mobile number and an email address.

It is activated through one of the managers of digital identity services recognized by current legislation and once the SPID has been requested and obtained, the taxpayer comes into possession of those credentials. The latter are necessary to be recognized in maximum safety by the Public Administrations with which one must interface. Some examples are: Revenue Agency, Inps, Inail, health card system as well as Motorization Civil, Aci and even the Motorist’s Portal.

Therefore, to pay the stamp duty, you no longer need to go to the offices of the Italian Post Office, the tobacconist’s or the offices of the Automobile Club Italia. Just own a computer or smartphone and be in possession of the Spid. Once you have these two elements, you just need to access the Aci platform, which is accessible to all residents of the Regions or Autonomous Provinces in agreement.

How to pay

The easiest way to pay online is, as mentioned, to take advantage of the Aci platform. Only residents of Calabria and Veneto cannot use it to pay the car tax. While for residents of many other Regions, arrears can also be paid.

As reported by Clubalfa, on the other hand, in addition to Calabria and Veneto, it is not possible to regularize previous pending situations in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Marche, Molise, Piedmont, Sardinia and Valle d’Aosta. In Lombardy, on the other hand, the previous one can be regularized but only for the two years back.

To adjust the car tax in progress you need the vehicle license plate. To pay the previous pending, however, it is necessary to refer to the so-called Pago Pa Notice Codes. Once in possession of all this, just access the ACI website.