The car that Georgina Rodríguez took from Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodríguez was shown next to the Bentley Flying Spur of her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo. The model took the opportunity to show off her portfolio of 340,000 euros next to a car that also shines for its cost. Do not miss the images!

April 11, 2022 05:38 a.m.

It’s no surprise that the mansion in which Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo live is full of luxury wherever you look at it. Nor is it a novelty that the footballer is a passionate fan of cars, it is enough to look at his garage to fall in love with the fleet that he has at his disposal. The Argentine model does not go out of her way for them, but on more than one occasion she was tempted by the beautiful ships and decided to portray herself with all her glamour.

One of the most recent photographs of Georgina is next to the Bentley Flying Spur, the acquisition that the father of her children had in 2021. Far from competing against supercars or trucks, this sedan stands out for its luxury, something that notoriously attracted Argentina.

In recent months, Georgina Rodríguez made two different publications with a total of 7 images that show her next to the Bentley. As the model is accustomed, she is seen to be extremely radiant and wearing clothes from recognized brands. Even her bag is also a real luxury, since, despite its value of 340,000 euros, it is one of the most coveted by the stars.

Georgina Rodríguez next to the Bentley Flying Spur

As far as the car is concerned, it is a model that seeks to compete with the Rolls-Royce Ghost, another car that rests in the Portuguese garage and that usually moves the model. One of the main focuses of the British firm’s designers was quality and comfort.

Under the hood of the Bentley is a W12 engine with 635 hp that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 333 km/h.

This car was acquired by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021

On several occasions Cristiano Ronaldo was seen aboard the saloon through the streets of Manchester. The truth is that this whim did not come cheap at all, since he had to pay 250,000 euros. To make matters worse, it already seems more like Georgina than him…