The car that makes Gal Gadot a laughingstock in Hollywood

Gal Gadot decided to invest a large part of her fortune in a luxury garage. However, one of the vehicles that she owns does not arouse the envy of anyone in Hollywood. She then meets the car that makes the actress a laughingstock in the film industry.

October 06, 2022 3:06 p.m.

Thanks to his brilliant performances, Gal Gadot He became one of the highest paid celebrities today. the one born in Israel rose to fame after having been part of several installments of the saga fast and furiouswhere he performed with Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez Y Jordan Brewsteramong others.

The films of this saga allowed the actress to get blockbuster roles that filled her pockets with dollars. wonder-woman, Red Notice Y Death On The Nile are some of the productions that Gadot starred in over the years. Soon, we will see her interpret the evil queen in Snow Whitethe live action of Disney.

Gadot shares a great passion for high-end vehicles and thanks to the high salaries he received, he was able to fill his garage with several of them. In his luxurious collection we can find various machines, such as a truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X electric.

However, these are not the only cars she drives. The Israeli is also the owner of a curious Mini Cooper Svalued at only 30 thousand dollars. Taking into account the millionaire salaries that she earns (by Red Notice she took a bag of $20 million), this vehicle does not seem to be up to a star of Hollywood like her.

The Mini Cooper that makes Gadot the laughingstock of the movie industry features a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine that allows you to generate a power of 189 horsepower. In this way, the curious car of the actress can reach a top speed 200km/h and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

Gal Gadot’s Mini Cooper S.

+ This is what the Mini Cooper S looks like inside

The rear seats of the Mini Cooper S.