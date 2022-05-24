The car that the daughters of John Krasinski would inherit

John Krasinski, recognized for his role as Jim Halpert in The Office, and recently turned into the fantastic Reed Richards, is the owner of a luxurious German industrial car. He knows more about it below.

May 23, 2022

John Krasinski He is one of the most famous actors today. Thanks to his role in Jim Halpert for 9 seasons in the series officewhere he performed with ed helms, Jenna Fisher Y Steve Carellamong others, was able to win leading roles in several productions.

The American had expressed his desire to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, getting fans excited. She was able to fulfill this dream by playing reed richardsin Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In this second installment of Doctor Strange, brought to the screen by benedict cumberbatch, Mr Fantastic de Krasinski is part of the secret group illuminatiand next to black-bolt (made by Anson Mount), Xavier (Patrick Stewart) Y Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), face the powerful Scarlet Witch (elizabeth olsen).

The actor is married to the acclaimed actress Emily Bluntwith whom they have two daughters: violet Y Hazel. Together, they walk the streets of brooklyn above a luxurious Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec from 23 thousand dollars.

This car has an engine under the hood. 3-liter 24-valve V6 with which you can generate a power of 240 horsepower. With these, you can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.7 secondsand also reach a 210km/h top speed.

John Krasinski and his Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec.

