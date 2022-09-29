The car that will make Carlos Slim filthy rich

Carlos Slim has proven to be a successful businessman throughout his life. So much so that in 2010 he was modified to the top of the Forbes list. On this occasion, we will detail how the Mexican, together with his automobile company, created an electric vehicle that was all the rage in the Aztec country. Slide and find out more!

Carlos Slim is currently considered the richest man in Mexico with a fortune that reaches 62.8 billion dollars and that grows day by day. Said fortune is due, in large part, to being the majority shareholder in a telecommunications giant in Latin America such as “Claro”.

As we mentioned before, the businessman has been the number one on the Forbes list from 2010 to 2013. Without a doubt, we are talking about the most influential Mexican of recent times. In which, he has done business in education, health, transportation, media, energy and technology, among many others.

On this occasion, we will talk about the new product that has been launched on the market and is already all the rage in Mexico. We are talking about the fact that your automotive company “JAC” has managed to close 2021 with a growth of 92% in sales compared to 2020. In December alone, its sales grew by 136%, which allowed 6 out of 10 electric vehicles that are sold in Mexico are from that company.

In a recent interview, the director of JAC Mexico, Isidoro Massri, announced that this year they will continue to promote the sale of electric vehicles with the JAC Pure Electric range, among which their flagship car in the market, the E10X, stands out. Considered the most accessible 100% electric urban car in Mexico, it has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ferrophosphate battery with a capacity of 60 HP, which allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

We are talking about a vehicle totally adapted to big cities with great design and good technology. Among its most outstanding elements are cruise control, seats with synthetic leather, 6.2″ HD screen (Digital Cluster) and leather steering wheel with height adjustment. Its purchase value starts at 425,000 Mexican pesos.