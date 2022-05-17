The car that Zoe Saldana chose to travel with Marco Perego

The highest grossing actress in the world, Zoe Saldana, went for a ride with her husband in a luxurious car that surprised all fans. Learn more about the actress’s incredible car, below.

Zoë Saldana rose to fame by bringing to life Neytiri in Avatar from james cameronin 2009. He will play this character again, in the sequel to the highest-grossing film in history, called Avatar: The Way of Waterbrand new in December this year.

The other character that helped her consolidate her career is that of Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut in Guardians of the Galaxy, and returned to play this role in several productions of said universe based on the comics. Went with Avengers: Endgamewhich challenged his former Avatar for the box office record.

In 2013, the actress secretly married, in an intimate ceremony, with the Italian Marco Peregoin London. In 2014, Saldana gave birth to her twins: Cy Aridio Y Ezio Bowie. In 2016, was born Hilary Zen, the third child of the celebrity. The five of them live together in California.

It was through the streets of beverly hillswhere Saldana was seen walking with her husband on top of a luxurious Audi R8 Spyderwhich has an approximate value of 132 thousand dollars. Nothing that the American cannot afford, since for having acted in Avengers: Infinity Warwould have received a salary of 3 million dollars.

This vehicle that celebrities used to go for a walk has an engine 4.2-liter V8 which can generate a power of 430 horsepower. reach one 300km/h top speedand furthermore, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.