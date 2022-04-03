The car where Jason Momoa shows his most intimate side to Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz’s stepfather captivated the networks with a truly incredible and unique car. A version that is not suitable for any personality, and that gives off a lot of power in every corner. Jason Momoa did not miss an opportunity and posed on this machine to tempt the public of him. We tell you all the details below.



The famous actor of Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Jason Momoa, is a fan of engines. Among his large collection are several classics worthy of admiration and above all, some key pieces of the shelf. This celebrity does not hesitate for a second to take a look at these cars and give them a personalized touch.

However, beyond its great cars, it has other brands more modern that allow us to make a historical passage of the automotive market, in a really great way. Among them we find Range Rover and others like Mercedes Benz. And this is where we are going to stop today…

Everything seems to indicate that Zoë Kravitz’s stepfather has with him an incredible passion for engines, but also for those striking cars that just by seeing them give us a lot of power. Cars that are not so common to find on the streets, and with which the actor does not hesitate to pose to get an incredible postcard tempting his audience. And it is not for less next to this ship!

Jason Momoa with the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo.

But what car are we talking about? We refer to Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo. A really amazing car with a AMG V8 twin-turbo engine, which allows to provide an exceptionally agile response to even the slightest movements of the throttle. On the other hand, It has an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, which allows it to reach a maximum speed of 318 km/h.. A really fast vehicle!

This Mercedes-Benz It has a value of around 1.5 million dollars. Which is no small thing, but for the Kravitz family it doesn’t seem like a problem given their incredible track record and heritage. And in tune with it, Jason Momoa before this really sensational car did not hesitate a second to tempt Zoë for a ride. The Kravitz family, also a fan of engines, would have put the spotlight on him. Although really, We don’t see it very much in the style of the new Catwoman. However, nothing prevents you from getting the desire for a great trip full of power and elegance. Who’s up for a ride?

Jason Momoa posing in the Mercedes-Benz AMG.

Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo model.

We show you more in detail the Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo below: