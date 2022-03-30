The car where Nadia Ferreira could accelerate Marc Anthony’s heartbeat

Marc Anthony started a new illusion with the model Nadia Ferreira and probably this image of the young beauty queen would have captivated him in a great luxury car. We show it to you…

Mark Anthony A few days ago he made his goodbye to his singleness official, after publishing a photograph with his new love, the Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera with whom he would be completely excited and even publicly thanked people for their good wishes towards their relationship.

In the same way, it came to light that 6 years ago, the same girl would have met the singer as a fan looking for a photograph with her idol, without imagining that some time later she would end up being the girlfriend of the famous Puerto Rican.

Now, many know that the interpreter of “Live my life”, “Your love does me good” among other successes, he owns countless luxury and sports cars, enjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he could happily travel with his new love.

Marc Anthony with Nadia Ferreira

However, the beauty queen reveals in her incredible instagram photos that she is also passionate about luxury cars and sports carsenjoying the comfort provided by the latest technology behind the wheel to squander all its elegance in a two by three.

It should be noted that several of her fans consider that this photograph inside a luxurious car, the model probably caught the attention of the Puerto Rican singer showing off her slender figure in the back seat taking advantage of the wide and comfortable space that her exclusive transport offers her.

