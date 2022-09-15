The car where Pep Guardiola shows himself humble through the European streets

One of the top stars of the Premier League was repeatedly shown aboard a Mini Cooper S. Unlike other figures who spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their cars, Pep Guardiola only had to shell out $40,000. Find out more !

September 14, 2022 11:58 p.m.

As we’ve seen time and time again at Tork, football stars tend to go for very expensive options when choosing their car. It is increasingly difficult to find a figure that is transported aboard an economic car. One of those cases is that of Pep Guardiola, who opts for a Mini Cooper S.

It is a small car, barely over 4 meters long and 1.7 meters wide. Inside, the digital controls stand out, such as the screen in charge of the infotainment system that can go from 6.5 to 8.8 inches. As for its performance, it has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 178 hp and 280 Nm of torque.

It is simply one of the numerous models that passed through his hands. Like the rest of his cars, the Spanish coach crashed this Mini Cooper S. Nothing new for the Spaniard, who clearly handles his equipment better than his cars.

Surprisingly, another Premier League figure who opts for this car is N’Golo Kanté. The Frenchman, despite being Chelsea’s highest paid player, says he feels it is unnecessary to spend a lot of money on a vehicle. Since his time at Leicester, the Frenchman has attended training aboard the Mini:

I was never that kind of person who loves big cars. When I was young I never had ambition to have one

N´Golo Kanté aboard his Mini Cooper S

Unlike his colleagues, the coach and midfielder didn’t spend much on this Mini Cooper S. The expense was approximately $40,000, a small part of his monthly salary. In addition, the coach also showed off a Range Rover pickup and a luxurious Bentley.

It is worth noting that Pep Guardiola is the highest paid manager in the Premier League, receiving 2.3 million euros per month, so it really is a great surprise that this humble car can stand out in his garage. In Spain they can’t believe it…