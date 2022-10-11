The car with which Brad Pitt conquered Emily Ratajkowski

It seems that Brad Pitt would not have used only his charisma to get the attention of Emily Ratajkowski. Swipe to discover the car in question!

October 10, 2022 8:20 p.m.

The last few weeks have been extremely conflictive for Brad Pitt. It is that, since Angelina Jolie confessed that the 58-year-old actor attacked her and two of her children during one of her many trips abroad, she has once again been under the flash of the cameras.

As if that were not enough, in the same range of dates in which his ex-wife revealed everything that happened on that plane that was returning from Paris, different media outlets began to report that Brad Pitt and the model Emily Ratajkowski would be relating in a friendly way.

Although some rumors indicate that they would be in a more than friendly relationship, it will not be known until the two decide to clarify what is really going on between them. And, although it is known that Brad Pitt has plenty of tools to conquer someone, but there is a piece of his garage that could have influenced the decision of the model: his Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition.

What makes the English sports car more attractive than Brad Pitt It is its 6.0 L V12 engine that produces 568 horsepower, which allows it to reach 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 295 km/h, a clearly striking figure for what this vehicle is.

How much money did you have to spend Brad Pitt to add this vehicle to your collection? This model of the Aston Martin would have cost about 300 thousand dollars, a figure that is not as high as the value of other sports cars such as a Ferrari or Lamborghini, but it is worth every penny for the comfort and speed it can provide.