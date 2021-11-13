The Carabinieri arrest the author of the ice cream robbery in Cassano Magnago





THE Carabinieri of the Cassano Magnago Station and of the Operational and Radiomobile Unit of the Busto Arsizio Company executed a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the GIP of the Court of Busto Arsizio against a forty-year-old perpetrator of robbery.

Robbery in an ice cream shop in Cassano Magnago

The man, on the evening of June 30 of this year, with his face partially distorted by the surgical mask and with a baseball cap, entered an ice cream shop in Cassano Magnago and, after going around the counter, went against the employee by pointing a gun at her and asking for the sum of money present in the cash register and in the safe to be handed over. To ensure the escape with the conspicuous booty of three thousand euros, he also ordered her, always threatening her, not to leave the warehouse. Everything was captured by video surveillance cameras.

The investigations, immediately initiated by Carabinieri of the Company of Busto Arsizio and coordinated by the local Public Prosecutor’s Office, made it possible to reconstruct the dynamics and to collect, thanks also to the testimonies, detailed evidence against the suspect.





The robbery at the tobacconist’s in Cardano al Campo

The precautionary custody order in prison was notified this morning at the Prison of Busto Arsizio, where the man is already restricted following arrest, again for robbery, operated by the Carabinieri of Gallarate, as the author of a another robbery, in competition with an accomplice, against a tobacco bar Il Petalo di Cardano al Campo. It was the evening of May 2 when, after breaking into the bar, they threatened the patrons of the public establishment with knives, took the cashier for the day (1,500 euros) and then ran away.

