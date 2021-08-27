The Cardano bulls set their sights on $ 3.00 with the resurgence of crypto

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

After breaking away from recent highs, the major cryptocurrencies are all testing (and some are bouncing) key technical levels ahead of the weekend. So: will we see a new bullish momentum in the coming days?

There’s no question where the spotlight is on today: Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole conference takes center stage. We could see strong movements in the dollar, equities, gold and other traditional markets, depending on whether the Fed Chairman announces a definitive QE tapering plan or postpones the decision to the September FOMC summit. .

I have my doubts that Powell will announce anything significant, with the increase in the delta variant cases of COVID-19 allowing him to buy time. Given this uncertainty, it is best to wait for the speech before looking for new trades. While the financial markets will be hit entirely, cryptocurrencies will likely see relatively less volatility. That’s why I prefer to focus on the charts of Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin (BTC).

Cardano’s token is currently the third largest digital currency after BTC and ETH, with a market cap of around $ 82 billion. It sparked a lot of excitement, one of the reasons it continues to record new highs. As long as sentiment towards crypto remains positive, ADA should be able to hit new highs, albeit obviously not in a straight line.

At the moment, the bulls are still in control of the currency price action:

ADA / USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the ADA / USD has bounced off a key support area between $ 2.46 and $ 2.50 at the time of writing. This area marks the previous major high reached in May, the point of origin of the last breakout. First resistance, it looks like this area is now turning into support. Should there be a good bullish close on the daily chart here, it would suggest that the profit-taking and consolidation phases are over and we could see renewed bullish momentum over the weekend. To hinder the upward move there is a short-term resistance around $ 2.61, first support. Therefore, a daily close above this level will be needed, from a bullish point of view.

Loading... Advertisements

Taking a closer look at the price action, the hourly chart shows that the price currently lies within what appears to be a bullish flag:

ADA / USD hourly chart

For confirmation, a clear breakout from this flag is needed before we can be confident that ADA will hit a new high in the coming days. A bullish breakout could target the next major psychological level of $ 3.00, which is just above the previous all-time high set earlier this week.

However, if the bullish flag fails and the price breaks through the $ 2.46-2.50 support range mentioned above first, then this could lead to a potential drop to the next closest support at 2.20. dollars. But my base scenario is that this support will hold, and that we will see a bullish breakout to a new high.

Whether or not Cardano and other cryptocurrencies can sustain their recent bullish moves will depend on sentiment on the entire crypto sector. At a minimum, Bitcoin, the main player, will have to hold the position, even if it does not rise, for other cryptocurrencies to maintain the bullish trend in the near-term outlook:

Daily exchange rate chart

Bitcoin is also in consolidation after climbing for 5 consecutive weeks earlier, before hitting a $ 50,000 ceiling. At the time of writing, it is testing a huge support area between $ 46,000 and $ 47,000, as seen on the chart. As well as the previous breakout zone, this is also where the convergence of the 21-day exponential moving average and the 200-day simple moving average is found.