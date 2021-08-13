The Cardano Price Shows the Term of the Correction. Could it break through $ 2.47?

Even during the bearish phase of the cryptocurrency market, Cardano’s price has held above $ 1 for the past two months. It precisely tested the $ 0.9960 level, never going below it. It should be noted that in the last few hours Cardano has been trading at the levels of two months ago.

The cryptocurrency itself was in the top five in terms of trading yesterday on the Kraken platform. A number of elements contributed to the recent Cardano rally. Also added is the fact that the CEO of IOHK Charles Hoskinson announced for this Friday the time of the launch of the Smart contract.

The reaction of the insiders and Cardano price trend

The update by Hoskinson was taken positively by the markets. Both spot and derivative prices are congruent with each other. It should be noted that the aggregate open interest had a value of $ 530 million, equivalent to that of June. Interest in cryptocurrency has shown a big increase in recent times.

Note that Cardano’s open interest reached peaks of $ 1.3 billion in May. It is being said that the current levels are far from its old beginnings. So basically it is expected that Cardano will still be able to continue its upward path in the near future. The trend seems to be able to continue. In fact, the indicators show a situation of continuation of the current trend. Added to this is the launch date and expiration of smart contracts, bringing momentum to the cryptocurrency.

The price could reach $ 3.03

The Cardano Price began its bull run at the end of last year. The then price of $ 0.08 initially hit a high of $ 1.55. Then this level was broken and the price made a new high at $ 2.4652. Here there is a sharp correction that began with a decline of 43%.

The price tests the $ 0.9960 level as resistance. The support is tested three times in the period between May and July. Cardano is currently suffering from the $ 1.9084 level. Breaking this level can kick Cardano towards the highs recorded in May.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

