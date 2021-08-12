The Cardano Price Shows the Term of the Correction. Could it break through $ 2.47?

Even during the bearish phase of the cryptocurrency market, Cardano’s price has held above $ 1 for the past two months. It precisely tested the $ 0.9960 level, never going below it. It should be noted that in the last few hours Cardano has been trading at the levels of two months ago.

The cryptocurrency itself was in the top five in terms of trading yesterday on the Kraken platform. A number of elements contributed to the recent Cardano rally. It is also added the fact that the CEO of IOHK Charles Hoskinson announced for this Friday the time of the launch of the Smart contract.