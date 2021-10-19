The Cardi B bomb | Vanity Fair Italy

Behind the scenes at Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Cardi B she is nervous, she hums with the microphone in her hand, mentally marking herself the points in which to shake her hair, move her shoulders, work her hips. Stripper became queen of social media with 12.8 million followers on Instagram, reality and rap star: with Bodak Yellow at the end of September it became the first rapper soloist for the past 20 years with one piece in first place. A while ago, she met J.Lo at a charity event, and she said, “I always act like a fucking mad girl, but I think you understand. Good God, I also met Beyoncé. Who’s next? Jesus?”. Today she is dressed all in bright pink: vintage Chanel sunglasses and clothing that exhibits her Jessica Rabbit shapes, with a bandeau top covered in sequins and a feather jacket. While waiting to sing, she comments: «They tell me that I have what it takes, I am unique. But sometimes I get discouraged, I wonder how it will go: it just seems to me that next year I’ll be a little further away from my ass ». The music starts. Onstage, she starts shaking, and I notice a middle-aged white woman going wild to the beat of this ghetto tough guy. It seems that women, especially of color, have fallen in love with the song, an anthem that gets you what you deserve. As she says: «A piece that makes you feel tough, gives you confidence in yourself. Sometimes I don’t think I’m that pretty, I feel down, but I listen to Bodak Yellow again and it makes me think: yes, I’m fabulous! ». When the album reached the top of the charts a few months ago and won 5 Bet Awards, Cardi became the character of the moment. Transportation company Lyft offered a code for its fan club, BardiGang, which turned the maps on the app into images of her decorated face and nails. Food editor Sam Sifton quoted the song on the New York Times. Atlantic Records threw a party for her in its offices, with the lobby turned into a strip club where women in black boots served up bottles of champagne with stars inside and red cupcakes with a big red B on them. With success, even if she doesn’t drive, she bought herself an orange $ 240,000 Bentley SUV: a rapper’s car. She also gave herself a Patek Philippe watch but lost it at a party: “I felt screwed. Without condom. Without lubricant ». In the dressing room there is a chaos of clothes, iPhone chargers, Jamaican beef patties bought on the corner. Cardi wears camouflage sweatpants from her boyfriend, the Migos rapper Offset, and watches the make-up artist dab foundation on her nose to make it thin. “God makes everyone perfect, but sometimes he does bullshit,” he says and adds that he takes three weeks of vacation to deal with the problem permanently (he never has a problem talking about surgery: on the radio he had told in detail about the injections he it was illegally made in a cellar to round off the butt). “It’s too light!” She says, rejecting the pale foundation that the make-up artist puts on her milk-and-coffee skin. “So I look covered in mouth. Where the fuck do you get this shit? From the Bardashians? ” (adds the B to everything, even coke and Kardashian). She then falls into a trance staring at her battered pink iPhone and flipping her long pointy nails that sport tiny images of her boyfriend’s face. Fantastic about her wedding: “They’ll all be dressed in red.” Red is also the color of the Bloods gang, which it is said to have been affiliated with. Bodak Yellow’s code words would also confirm this: These is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes. Suddenly, Cardi strips completely, her hands move over her body as she admires her tits satisfied (“I bought them,” she says proudly), thin waist, wide hips. Showing herself unfiltered, a little raw, in her Cardity – the dragged vowels, the Hispanic accent, the vulgarity, the loud laughter – is part of her image. Cardi B is a skilled creature of the media. He understands what can become viral, how to shape something for social media and seemingly unfiltered, to be interesting. But it also brings out what it really is: funny, neurotic, straightforward in declaring a desire to make money, yet sincere in its attachment to origins.

READ ALSO

Music: the ten best beginnings

Belcalis Almanzar was born in October 1992 in the Bronx, daughter of two immigrants: a Dominican father, a former taxi driver and a strict mother from Trinidad, a cashier. Cardi’s name comes from her nickname, Bacardi. As a girl, she often skipped school and went to gangs. Is it true that he always had a razor blade with him? “I used to hold it in my mouth, although I would have preferred a gun. Today, I get a lot of threats, so I always carry something with me. ‘ After high school, she enrolled in college and studied history and French while working as a cashier. One day her manager told her she would make more money at the strip club across the street, the New York Dolls Gentlemen’s Club. She needed the money, but she also found that she loved to undress. “I’m super happy when people see me on stage and love my music, but it’s a different feeling when you dance and men throw your money because they find you sexy. A bit like the rice thrown at the bride. That shit really makes you feel powerful. It’s the power of the pussy. You just have to refine it a little. If a guy asks you if you want something, don’t say no, say yes. ‘ She doesn’t call herself a feminist. “What pisses me off,” she says, pointing her finger at the ceiling, “is that people think a feminist goes to school and wears her ankle-length skirt, like a fucking First Lady. But being a feminist means being able to do the same things as men ». In short, Cardi became one of the most sought after strippers and started working at parties too, where they paid it to “warm up the atmosphere” (today it takes 50,000 dollars a night). In 2013, he began going to Vine and Instagram, raking in 80,000 followers with grainy videos of his daily life, full of advice on sex, power, money. Often she was wearing a shower cap in her Bronx apartment, improvising about what she was going to buy at the neighborhood bodega (frozen hamburgers) or spending $ 5,000 to get her boobs back (“Russian girls taught me how to hate men and how to cheat them “). Eventually, he attracted the attention of those responsible for Love & Hip Hop, a reality show that follows the melodramas of musicians and producers.

READ ALSO

Loading... Advertisements

The history of Italian rap in ten albums

Cardi – the “regular, degular, shmegular girl” from the Bronx, girl next door but not quite – was the star of the show for two seasons. He made jokes all the time, with wide eyes and a constant stream of bad words. “I’m an emotion gangster,” she says. His most viral joke became: “If a girl wants trouble with me, she’ll have severe trouble.” Forever. Foreva was then the title of a song from the mixtape he released in 2016, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1. Rap ​​had been a focus since high school. Nine months later the second mixtape came out, with the single Lick. To launch it, «I went to all parties, got my ass up at six in the morning to do a radio interview, met the programmers and begged them: please, put my song on. And they weren’t wearing shit, ”he remembers.

Then came Bodak. The New York Times he called it “funny, wild, aware.” There were endorsements of names like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Lil ‘Kim … Alexander Wang asked her to attend his coveted New York Fashion Week after-party. Today, Instagram videos are shot in the dressing rooms, on the seats of his Bentley, or in his three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in New Jersey. Instead of the shower cap, she wears high fashion, as well as Fashion Nova, which pays her $ 20,000 a month to promote it (since Vogue he called her “the undisputed queen of the front row” at Fashion Week, things have changed). Despite the sudden success, his opinion of the rich remained: “There are people who have all the money in the world, yet you give a damn about the phone charger and the lighter.” Charlamagne Tha God, the radio presenter who first invited her to his morning show, calls the story of Cardi B “the classic example of a black person emerging from the slums and overcoming all obstacles.”

His album, of music “whatever the fuck I want”, should be out soon. Of course, she is worried about the expectations after the success of Bodak Yellow. Besides, she has little time, she has been so busy that she has not even found a way to celebrate the engagement. During a concert in Philadelphia, Offset actually went down on his knees in front of her and gave her an eight-carat teardrop diamond ring. “I wanted to celebrate by getting drunk and then making love, but we didn’t even have sex after he gave me the ring,” she says. (Later, a fan noticed that she wasn’t wearing that ring at a concert in New Orleans. Cardi’s response: “I’m not becoming like Kim K. I don’t wear it in a city where I don’t walk around armed”). The show ends. He walks in and sits down on an orange leather sofa, eyes closed. His mood, at three in the morning, turns towards exhausted existentialism. From every point of view, he is a arrived person, yet everything in his work seems tiring. «You always see these artists going into crisis and a lot of shit happens to them, and you think: why are you doing this? You’re famous, you’re a fucking billionaire, why? Assholes, I’m broke, I want to steal myself and hide. Then, when it happens to you, you understand why people go crazy. This shit is not what it seems. ‘ He is silent for a moment. “But I can’t complain.” He continues: “A lot of people think: if she can do it, anyone can do it. No, it is a question of personality. Sister, you don’t even know how to suck cock like I do. I hate people making excuses about why my song became number 1. It’s because every time you listen to it you feel hot between your legs. The bird stands up. Let them stop criticizing it. They can’t wait for me to fail. And I just want to be an artist, I’m not interested in becoming a fucking queen. I want to hear my voice everywhere, even in a fucking elevator. ‘ But maybe that’s not so true: “I want to do anything that brings me money, the faster I do it, the sooner I’ll have the children I want,” he concludes.

(translation by Gioia Guerzoni)

(This article is taken from number 7 of Vanity Fair, on newsstands from 14 to 21 February 2018).