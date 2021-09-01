the cardigan is short and elegant I IO Woman

TOgoodbye old shapeless oversized sweaters of felted wool, welcome short cardigan, elegant and chic. In autumn winter 2021 knitwear has never been so captivating, thanks to the stars of TikTok and Instagram who have begun to show off the new trend for autumn winter 2021. With a French taste, with a thousand possible styles and with a young character, this season the micro cardigan has also conquered the fashion shows. A confirmation of its being a sure must have.

Short and elegant cardigan: famous sightings

His first appearance in a bold and youthful guise is very dated, to the late 90s, indeed, debuts with a new re-styling in movie Clueless. The protagonist, a young girl struggling with study, friendship and love, walks through the corridors of the school with looks that have made history. The most iconic of all? The yellow tartan jacket and miniskirt suit complete with cropped cardigan (in pendant with the best friend). But we have to wait until 2009 to see him get on the podium of the most desired garments among the very young, when an unforgettable “Schoolgirl” Britney Spears sports it over his knotted shirt in the music video for Baby One More Time. If this garment is sexy today, it’s also thanks to him!

The diy (do it yourself) tutorials on TikTok

And for those who don’t own one, but have a wardrobe full of dated models and the wrong measurements? TikTok and its content creators take care of it. Brittany Xavier (4.2 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 on Instagram) takes a few minutes to revolutionize an old cardigan and get a new, elegant and trendy model, complete with a coordinated bandeau top. The Chinese social network, now viral among the generation Z, continues to show interest in fashion, especially if it is circular. No waste or fast fashion rush: the latest trends we already have.

The success on social networks does not stop at TikTok, many versions of micro cardigans exhibited by the queens of the network. Just mention the most famous: Kim Kardashian who chose a cardigan in a hyper sexy and extremely elegant version as a key item for an evening look on her recent vacation in Italy.

To be “connected” with the autumn winter 2021 trends, all you have to do is choose your own micro cardigan!

