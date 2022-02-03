the cardinal shocking Pope Francis – Libero Quotidiano





“Catholic teaching on the sinfulness of homosexuality. I believe that the sociological and scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer valid “: the proposal comes from the cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Episcopal Conferences of the European Union. His words come in the aftermath of the mass coming out of 125 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany, including some priests, who have declared their non-heterosexuality.





The group of German Catholics who came out, in a statement, said: “Let’s do today, together, the step to get out of the shadows. We do it for ourselves and we do it in solidarity with other LGBTIQ + people within the Catholic Church, who do not yet have or no longer have the strength to do so. We do this in solidarity with all people who are exposed to stereotypes and marginalization through sexism, rejection, anti-Semitism, racism and all other forms of discrimination. But we also do it for the Church. Because we are convinced that only action in truth and honesty does justice to what the Church should exist for: the proclamation of Jesus’ joyful and liberating message“.





In this regard, Hollerich commented: “I know that among my priests there are homosexuals. Some have told me, others have noticed it. Among the laity we have homosexuals men and women. And they know that in the Church they are always welcome”. And again: “We need to change our way of seeing sexuality. So far we have had one rather repressed view of sexuality. Obviously, it’s not about telling people they can do anything or abolishing morality, but I think we have to say that sexuality is a gift from God. “



