the career and private life of the actress

With her talent and breathtaking beauty Ana De Armas is one of the most famous Cuban actresses: let’s find out what there is to know about her and her private life.

From her childhood spent in Cuba to the study of acting which, with immense sacrifices, led her to Los Angeles: let’s find out what there is to know about Ana De Armas and her private life, passing through some curiosities about her career and her liaison (lasting throughout 2020) with Ben Affleck.

Ana De Armas: biography and career

Born on April 30, 1988 in Havana under the zodiac sign of Bull, Ana de Armas is one of the most famous Cuban actresses in the world.

Photo Source: https://www.instagram.com/ana_d_armas/

He made his debut in the world of cinema in 2006 with the Spanish film A rose of France and to follow he took part in numerous international films. Among his most famous films are Knock Knock (with Keanu Reeves), Blade Runner 2049 And Overdrive. In 2019 his interpretation in Knives Out – Dinner with murder earned her a Golden Globe nomination. In 2021 he starred in the film No Time to Die alongside Daniel Craig.

Ana De Armas: private life

After the wedding with Marc Clotet (lasted from 2015 to 2018) the actress experienced an important relationship with Ben Affleck (before he returned with JLo in 2021). Afterwards, the actress linked herself with fellow actor Paul Boukadakis.

Ana De Armas: curiosities

– His childhood in Cuba was not easy due to food rationing and continuous electricity blackouts. She could watch TV at her neighbors’ house and was allowed to watch 20 minutes of cartoons on weekends.

– Upon arriving in Los Angeles in 2014, it took her four months to learn English to be able to present herself to her first auditions.

– She realized she wanted to be an actress at 12.

– He has two dogs, Elvis and Salsa, often the protagonists of his Instagram shots.

– For the sake of the script she had to dye her hair platinum blonde.

