the career of Dr. José Sobrino Catoni

Dr. José Sobrino Catoni, Oncologist and Founding Member of HIMA San Pablo Hospital Bayamón and Oncologist at the Oncology Hospital of Puerto Rico.

Precisely the first patient that he evaluated as a doctor ended with a diagnosis of multiple myeloma. At that time, Dr. José Sobrino Catoni only had two medications used at that time, prednisolone and melphalan. Once these failed, there were no other alternatives, but later a combination came up that was very complicated, with very toxic agents, and so he began his career in oncology medicine.

Sobrino Catoni studied medicine at the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) and did his specialty in internal medicine to later sub-specialize in the field that he still practices today, hematology and oncology.

He began his first steps with the VAD challenge, constant infusions of medication (Vincristine, Doxorubucin and Dexamethasone). After a static period of time, other products emerged to alleviate the strongest symptoms for these patients with Multiple Myeloma, but they caused fetal malformations. From this historical crisis, the evolution of immunomodulators was born.

Sobrino points out that the first thing he does is the clinical evaluation of these patients, since some arrive with immense pain, who cannot walk, but then he observes how this picture changes precisely with the treatments available today.

Currently, these are treated patients with combination therapieswhere they are indicated another treatment with a sequence up to ten, and they give it a maintenance with the same medicationat lower doses, indefinitely.

French researchers documented the monoclonal antibody benefit in patients with multiple myeloma and found that significant responses, and precisely listed as the alternative for those who are not bone marrow transplant candidates bone, and this is among the options that Sobrino Catoni, also the father of a doctor, provides to his patients.

He recalled a patient who came to his office on a stretcher, with severe body pain, but managed to live a decade in optimal health. This patient finally succumbed to the disease after so many years in life, and in turn marked the life of his doctor.

Similarly, he narrated the memory of a patient with pain and then was able to cope with the condition and even go to work. Although they recognize that the disease is not curable, he understands that “for the next few years it will be curable”, due to the advances that are taking place, affirms the prominent hematologist-oncologist.

The now prominent doctor highlights that each medicine has a toxicity, and before they did not pay attention to it, but now they are more aware and want to improve the patient. They have seen cases of people in horrible pain and then going about their normal lives.

Today it describes that patients could arrive with mild symptoms, and even then it is not synonymous with not suffering from this type of cancer. “The most important thing is that we have the instruments to make a significant change in the behavior of these patients”, emphasizes Sobrino Catoni.

Dr. Sobrino meets every year with other colleagues, in congresses, to stay updated and learn about other patient cases, thus expanding his range of knowledge in his area.

He has 50 years of practice, he has many anecdotes, many patients and one in particular who treated a young man for a Hodgkin lymphoma tumor, the doctor recalls, and about a year ago he received a letter from Florida to notify him that he was already a grandfather. This made the consecrated doctor Sobrino feel great joy, who loves his profession.

