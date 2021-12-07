«The caresses to the secretary of the archbishop of Paris? I’m not a serious sin “

from our correspondent

ON BOARD THE PAPAL PLANE

After spending five days on the eastern borders of the Old Continent, the Dad he returns to Rome with even clearer ideas about the dangers facing the shaky community building. He speaks about it with an open heart starting from the EU’s inability to find the right balance on the distribution of migrants. Even at Christmas, the attempt to cancel it was thwarted, just as “Napoleon, Nazism and Communism” had tried. Finally, he unveils the yellow of the torpedoing of the (conservative) archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit who had resigned after a journalistic investigation into an old love story with a woman. Faced with the unprecedented frankness with which the Pope replied, several journalists thought they had heard wrong, exchanging the phrase “massages to the secretary” with “messages to the secretary”.

The EU Commission wanted to ban the use of the word Christmas by suggesting other more inclusive formulas. What do you think?

«An anachronistic measure. Many dictatorships have tried to do so, Napoleon, the Nazi and the Communist dictatorships. It did not work during history and this makes me think that for the EU it is necessary to resume the ideals of the founding fathers and not to follow the path of ideological colonization because this could divide the countries and lead to the failure of the Union ».

You said there is a weakening of democracy. Which countries were you referring to?

«Against democracy I see the rise of populisms that are starting to show their nails a little here and a little there. I say to be careful that governments, I am not saying right or left, do not slip into so-called populisms that have nothing to do with popularisms which are the free expression of peoples, which show themselves with their identity, their folklore , their values, art “.

Let’s talk about migrations. What do you expect from Poland, from Russia, from Germany where there will now be a new government?

«Whoever builds walls loses the sense of history. Certainly countries have a duty to govern and each government must say how many people it can receive, it is its right. But at the same time, migrants must be welcomed and accompanied, promoted and integrated. The EU is able to harmonize countries and the distribution of migrants. I think of what I saw in Cyprus and Greece, but also in Sicily and Lampedusa where it is evident that there is a lack of general harmony to distribute refugees. And then we must also talk about integration, otherwise ghettos are created. It is not easy to resolve the issue of migrants, but if we do not resolve it we risk wrecking civilization in Europe ”.

While we were traveling, you accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, Monsignor Aupetit after he had admitted an ambiguous relationship with a woman. What are the real reasons for his dismissal?

“What did Aupetit do that was so bad that it had to resign?” Who condemned him? The chatter, the public opinion. It was his lack, against the sixth commandment (do not commit impure acts nrd) but not total, it is small caresses, massages that he gave to the secretary. This is a pity. But the sins of the flesh are not serious. So Aupetit is a sinner as I am, as was Peter. The bishop on whom Jesus founded the Church. Why, then, had the community of that time accepted a sinful bishop? We see that our Church today is not used to having a sinful bishop. When the chatter grows and takes away the fame of a person he will not be able to govern. This is why I accepted Aupetit’s resignation, not on the altar of truth but of hypocrisy ».

To stay in France, what does the result of the Commission on pedophilia mean for the Church?

“When doing these studies, one has to pay attention to the hermeneutics of the time. A historical situation must be interpreted. In the church 70 years ago he covered himself, today we say we discover ».

When will you meet the Patriarch of Moscow Kiril?

«In the future. I will see Hilarion next week to arrange a possible meeting. I am willing to go to Moscow to dialogue; with a brother there are no protocols ».