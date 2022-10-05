News

The Caribbean and Venezuela must pay attention to a possible tropical depression

Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Two tropical depressions could form this week, one of them in the Caribbean, and residents in this area and in northern Venezuela should be attentive to the development of this tropical system, warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC).}

OndasT8am.png
Two tropical waves could become tropical depressions and one of them is of special attention for the Caribbean and the north of Venezuela. NOAA

A large low pressure system located west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. The environmental conditions are favorable for its development.

“A tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving northwest at about 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic,” the NHC forecast Tuesday.

But upper-level winds could turn less favorable for development on Wednesday and Thursday.

It has an 80% chance of formation in 48 hours and five days.

The other tropical wave is east of the Windward Islands and is likely to become a tropical depression later in the week or weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

“People on the Windward Islands, on Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao and on the north coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system,” the NHC said.

The showers and thunderstorm associated with this tropical system located east of the southern Windward Islands increased a little this morning, but “there are still no signs of significant organization.”

The tropical wave is forecast to move west at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Its formation probability in 48 hours is 20% and in five days it is 40%.

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between 14 and 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or more), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or more) and of those between 3 to 5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or more).

So far nine tropical storms and four hurricanes have formed.

Profile picture of Sonia Osorio

Journalist and editor with specialization in Latin America, judicial, business and local issues related to the Latin American community. Much of her career was developed in international news agencies. Her investigative work “Emigrate to Death: Murdered Venezuelans in Latin America” received the 2019 FSNE and SPJ Sunshine State awards.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach4 hours ago
0 6 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Elon Musk infuriates Ukrainian leaders with his ideas to end the war with Russia

10 mins ago

Irina Karamanos: “The figure of the first lady is not as democratic as we hope the institutions are”

21 mins ago

Who was Leandro Norero, the “patron” accused of being one of the main drug traffickers in Ecuador who died in the last prison massacre in the country

1 hour ago

Jury Selection Begins – Telemundo Miami (51)

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button