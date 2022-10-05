The Caribbean and Venezuela must pay attention to a possible tropical depression

Two tropical depressions could form this week, one of them in the Caribbean, and residents in this area and in northern Venezuela should be attentive to the development of this tropical system, warned the National Hurricane Center (NHC).}

Two tropical waves could become tropical depressions and one of them is of special attention for the Caribbean and the north of Venezuela. NOAA

A large low pressure system located west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands continues to produce showers and thunderstorms. The environmental conditions are favorable for its development.

“A tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving northwest at about 10 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic,” the NHC forecast Tuesday.

But upper-level winds could turn less favorable for development on Wednesday and Thursday.

It has an 80% chance of formation in 48 hours and five days.

The other tropical wave is east of the Windward Islands and is likely to become a tropical depression later in the week or weekend over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

“People on the Windward Islands, on Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao and on the north coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system,” the NHC said.

The showers and thunderstorm associated with this tropical system located east of the southern Windward Islands increased a little this morning, but “there are still no signs of significant organization.”

The tropical wave is forecast to move west at about 15 mph, crossing the Windward Islands late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Its formation probability in 48 hours is 20% and in five days it is 40%.

Forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between 14 and 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or more), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or more) and of those between 3 to 5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or more).

So far nine tropical storms and four hurricanes have formed.