The Carlos Correa effect: how does the Puerto Rican siore fit into the plans of the Minnesota Twins?

The minnesota twins they had a disastrous performance last season and seemed destined to enter a rebuilding stage by leaving several of their main pieces.

But, far from entering into a process to provide their young talent with a greater development opportunity, the Twins have shown signs of wanting to return to the forefront and to recover the title of the Central Division of the American League, which they gave up in the 2021.

The most recent of the moves towards that end was the surprise signing of the sought-after Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa, who stunned baseball when he agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million deal. Annually, he will earn $35.1 million, the most for a shortstop in the Majors.

Correa, the most important free agent on the market, left several tempting offers on the table to go with the Twins, a franchise whose chances of entering the playoffs in 2022 did not compare – at least on paper – with those of teams like the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Yankees, for example.

Considered one of the most complete players in baseball and one of the most productive hitters in playoff games in recent times, Correa brings everything to the Twins and is a perfect fit in the lineup.

His offense is indisputable and his defense at shortstop is among the best in baseball. But most of all, he will provide the Twins with that team-enhancing leadership and energy in the clubhouse that the franchise so badly needs to make that run to the playoffs.

“We are going to be good, really very good,” second baseman Jorge Polanco told the Star Tribune in reaction to Correa’s signing.

Polanco was the Twins’ most important offensive figure last season, leading the team in batting average (.269) in home runs with 33 and RBIs with 98.

The Santa Isabelino will be part of a lineup that also includes power hitters such as Dominican Miguel Sanó and recently acquired Gary Sánchez, who came in a trade from the Yankees along with Gio Urshela.

jorge polanco (Archive)

A five-tool player, Correa should be in the middle of the lineup protecting Sanó, who should be the fourth batter, and Polanco himself, who could be in second place.

Without a doubt, the Twins’ lineup should be even better with the presence of Correa, who precisely has respectable numbers on his record at Target Field in Minnesota.

He is hitting .413 (with 26 hits in 63 at-bats) at Target Field, including five home runs and 20 RBIs in 15 games. His 1.205 OPS is the highest in any stadium where he has played at least four games.

As for the defense, there is not the slightest doubt about the Puerto Rican’s quality. He comes from getting the Gold Glove in the American League and the Platinum, as the best defender in the entire circuit. He led among shortstops in Defensive Save Runs with 20.

In his seven seasons with the Astros, the 27-year-old Correa hit .981 defensively with 56 errors in 6,553.1 innings.

Correa is the latest acquisition the Twins have made. A few days ago they released Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and receiver Ben Rotvedt in exchange for Urshela and Sánchez.

After the work stoppage ended, they also hired pitchers Dylan Bundy and veteran Sonny Gray, the latter in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.

“This shows the commitment that the team management has,” Gray told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “We want to keep getting better and that’s what management is teaching us players: ‘hey, we’re going to keep getting this team better.'”

Twins management has insisted they will make more moves to improve their pitching.