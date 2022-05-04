The “Carnival Spirit” cruise disembarks passengers with covid-19 in the US

This content was published on May 04, 2022 – 18:17

Miami, May 4 (EFE) .- The Carnival cruise company disembarked in Seattle (USA) several passengers who were traveling aboard its ship “Spirit” and who tested positive or showed symptoms of coronavirus.

In a statement sent to Efe this Wednesday, the company indicated that the crew of the “Carnival Spirit” handled “several cases” of covid-19 during their trip, which began in Miami on April 17 and docked this Tuesday in Seattle, in the state of Washington (northeastern USA), after passing through the Panama Canal.

“There were no serious health issues, but we did have guests who showed minor symptoms or tested positive,” the company explained.

The local media of Seattle “King 5” collected the complaints of several of the passengers who were affected by this situation and who assured that more than 100 people tested positive on board.

Passengers who tested positive told that outlet that the situation was beyond the crew and that they were unable to communicate with the ship’s medical staff.

Several people have been placed in city hotels to remain isolated, and the company said it has offered to share the cost of their lodging while they remain in Seattle to complete their five-day quarantine.

Precisely this week Carnival celebrated that its ship “Splendor” left the port of Seattle on May 2, so its entire fleet was able to go to sea after the break suffered in the sector for months due to covid-19.

The company indicated that with the departure of the “Splendor Carnival” it was the “first major cruise line in the United States” to manage to have its entire fleet, made up of 23 ships, in operation since last July it resumed its activity in this country.

The guests of this ship departed from Seattle to make a route similar to the one that the “Spirit” began this Tuesday after the disembarkation of passengers from Miami and the arrival of new tourists on board.

Carnival president Arnold Donald acknowledged at a major industry conference in Miami Beach in late April that there will continue to be positives on cruise ships and that it is a “legitimate concern.”

But he recalled that the protocols that cruise companies have created to reduce the possibility of positives on their ships and their subsequent spread will allow “much fewer cases” to be on board than in other means of transport and places of tourism and leisure. EFE

abm/jip/yes

© EFE 2022. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA