The Carrefour attacker has been identified, is a 26-year-old from Cardano al Campo





The author of theassault on Sunday 22 August at the Carrefour in Gallarate. It is a young Italian, born in 1995, living in Cardano al Campo. The boy had addressed appreciations to a 35-year-old woman and faced with the latter’s refusal, he had hurled himself against her, beating her up and hitting her in the face and then ran away.

The agents of the State Police of the Gallarate police station, led by the manager Luigi Marsico, they managed to trace the author of the gesture.

The young man had been identified a few days after the attack, thanks also to the images captured by the supermarket video surveillance system that had filmed him as he was walking away. The agents managed to trace the 26-year-old after collecting a series of evidence. It was in particular to set him up a payment made to a cashier with a prepaid, after buying some groceries. From the details of the card it was possible to trace the owner and by order of the judge the police searched the house where the clothes worn on Sunday and the credit card were found.

The young man, with a police record for a previous theft, he was reported for aggravated injuries on a party lawsuit since the assigned prognosis was 20 days.