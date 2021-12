Which cars are on sale on the Italian market that depreciate less? Brumbrum gives us the answer, thanks to a recent survey carried out by the Observatory. According to the information and data collected, the overall winner is the MINI 3-door, which in fact is the car that depreciates least of all.

This is the best car which manages to maintain its value even after 5 years from the time of purchase, up to 68% of its initial list price paid by the customer. But that’s not all, the high value of the British car remains even after 3 and 7 years, the MINI in fact conquers the second place in the standings in both cases.

Let’s focus on the individual rankings, according to Brumbrum’s data we immediately notice that the Audi A1 Sportback it is the car that depreciates less after 3 years, a car that manages to keep 82% of its price at the market, positioning itself ahead of the MINI and the Volkswagen Polo. The value remains at a good level even after 5 years, the A1 Sportback is in fact in second place, between MINI and Dacia Sandero, the low cost car of the highly successful brand.

The cheapest cars and attractive to customers, who maintain a good market value even after years of purchase, according to what emerges from the research and analysis of the Brumbrum Observatory are the B segment. There is only one sedan that appears on the podium, and it is the Volkswagen Golf, in third place after MINI and Renault Twingo 5-door, the latter is also first in the ranking of cars that hold their value best after 7 years.

Considering the individual vehicle categories, regardless of the years of purchase, it emerged, for example, that Volkswagen’s queen, the best-selling Golf, is not only one of the three best cars that retains value after 7 years, but is also in first place among sedans, surpassing Audi A3 Sportback and Mercedes Class A. Renault Twingo is the best city car, in second place in the category we find Abarth 595 and Smart Fortwo in third.

Dacia Duster, the most successful car of the brand, sold today with the UP & GO offer from the House, is the best among SUVs, ahead of Volvo XC40 and Peugeot 3008. Jeep Renegade is the first among the crossovers, Fiat 500X and Renault Captur follow in second and third place respectively. For small cars we still find MINI at the top of the standings, overtaking Audi A1 Sportback and Volkswagen Polo.

As for the fuel types, on the other hand, diesel, methane and LPG cars have lower prices than the same petrol models. For minivans and station wagons, we can say that keeping 60% of your selling price, already after only 3 years from the purchase, is really difficult. Fiat 500L is the best of the minivans and Clio SW of the family.