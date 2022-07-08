The cars that Karol G would leave to his heirs

Karol G beyond the controversy over her sentimental life, there are also her dreams of getting married one day, for which we show you the cars that would be part of her children’s inheritance when she becomes a mother. Keep reading…

July 07, 2022 8:18 p.m.

Carol G She is one of the most important singers of the moment in the urban genre, rising in popularity and recognized with international distinctions, in addition to becoming the cover image for prestigious magazines such as Vogue Mexico and debuting her first collection of Crocs shoes that caused a sensation of the hand with his musical novelties.

However, this is not the only thing that draws attention in the famous “Bichota”, because the purchase of exclusive cars between luxurious and sports, falls in love with his followers on social networks with its indisputable taste for speed, comfort and the ideal space to share behind the wheel.

It should be noted that an extraordinary variety is observed in his garage, adding thousands of dollars among all the models, selecting the one that most provokes him in the colors and sizes that he prefers with the best of the day to continue wasting beauty wherever he goes.

Automotive brands are among the most spectacular and extreme in speed, efficiency and performance, where the interpreter of “Mamiii” poses highlighting all her physical attributes, without forgetting that His ships at the wheel will be in the future the millionaire inheritance that he will leave to his children. Do not miss knowing each makinón of the singer.

1) Ferrari 812 GTS

the supercar Ferrari 812 GTS It has a 6.5-liter V12 engine, power of 789 horsepower, accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds, offering a top speed of 340km/h, one of the fastest in the collection.

The torque of 718 Nm promises magnificent speed identical to that of the 812 Superfast. The inclusion of a rev limiter at 8,900 rpm ensures a sporty driving without competition.

2) Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Model Mercedes-Benz G-Class

On elegance and speed, the Mercedes-Benz G-Classit’s an extraordinary off-roader with precise steering, optional adaptive adjustable damping suspension plus an advanced twin-turbocharged V8 that propels the mighty vehicle from 0-100km/h in a humble 5.9 seconds.

It should be noted that this model has a 9-speed transmission, it is ideal for difficult roads and a great monster for obstacles of magnificent 422hp of extreme quality in speed, comfort and the promise of living an experience that you will want to repeat just as Karol does. G in full driving.

3) Rolls Royce Ghost

Rolls-Royce Ghost model

Of incomparable class, there is the Rolls Royce Ghost that the singer received as a birthday present from her ex Anuel AA, selecting the color yellow, whose value exceeds 200 thousand dollars.

It features a 6.6-liter V12, supercharged with two turbochargers that produces 571 hp. The gearbox associated with the engine is an 8-speed automatic and uses the data collected by the GPS system to decide which gear to engage in each scenario.

4) Mercedes-AMG GLE 43

Model Mercedes-AMG GLE 43

Another gift from the rapper was the Mercedes AMG GLE 43 Coupe with sloped rear window, with a sophisticated appearance plus cutting-edge technology, which is priced at $71,350. It’s powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque, adding a 0-60 mph sprint in just 5.6 seconds.

Undoubtedly, each model will serve its heirs to fully enjoy the best to travel kilometers, taking into account the advanced technology that each vehicle has, in addition to its performance, speed and safety that adds thousands to the repertoire of the great bichota.