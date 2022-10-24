The cars that Zoe Saldana drives thanks to Avatar

After starring in Avatar, Zoe Saldana became one of the most successful actresses at the box office. This gave her access to a large amount of dollars that she invested in a flashy collection of cars. Meet below, the vehicles that the actress was able to buy thanks to this film.

Zoë Saldana Today she is one of the highest-grossing actresses in the world. the one born in passaic, New Jerseyhas starred in several productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Interpreting Gamora), the miniseries Maya and the Three and the movie The Adam Projectwhere he performed with Ryan Reynolds.

However, the success of his career is due in greater measure to Avatarfilm directed by the famous james cameron. This mega production allowed Saldana access to a large amount of dollars, with which he was able to buy several vehicles. Meet below, the high-end cars that the actress drives thanks to this film:

1)Audi Q7

For about 50 thousand dollarsSaldana bought a Audi Q7. This vehicle hides a 3 liter V6 engine under the hood, giving you a power of 280 horsepower. Thanks to this power, this car, the most economical of its collection, can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and reach a 210km/h top speed.

2)Cadillac Escalade

The actress also owns a cadillac-escaladewhose market value is around 100 thousand dollars. This truck from General Motors hides under the chest 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. So, you can reach a top speed of 209 km/h and go 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

3) Audi A8

Zoe Saldana also owns a Audi A8valued at approximately 120 thousand dollars. This car has a 4.2-liter V8 engine under the hood, which gives you 350 horsepower of power Thanks to this power, the A8 can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds and reach a 260km/h top speed.

4) Audi R8 Spyder

This last car that the actress drives thanks to Avatar, is valued at 132 thousand dollars. The Audi R8 Spyder hides under the chest 4.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 430 horsepower. In this way, you can achieve a 300km/h top speed and speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.