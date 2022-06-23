The cars where Nadia Ferreira captured the attention of Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony was engaged to the model Nadia Ferreira and probably these images of the young beauty queen would have captured the attention of the singer. We show you everything in detail…

June 21, 2022 10:11 p.m.

Mark Anthony He highlighted a photograph with his new love to announce his courtship with the model Nadia Ferreira, with whom he is excited and will soon walk towards the altar after publishing his commitment.

Frequently, we have seen the beauty queen hand in hand with the singer in different special events, while they share trips, concerts, interact with family, among other scenarios, exciting their fans.

Now, many know that the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida”, “Tu amor me bien” among other successes, owns countless luxury and sports cars, enjoying different automotive brands seven days a week, where he travels happily with his fiancée.

However, the beauty queen reveals in instagram photos that she is also passionate about cars at full speed, enjoying the comfort that the latest technology gives her at the wheel to squander her elegance in a two-by-three.

It should be noted that several of his fans consider that These three images surely captured the Puerto Rican’s attention in various high-octane models that we show you below.

1) Gamma 625-ex 4×4

from an SUV Gamma 625-ex 4×4 With a displacement of 625cc and 990km, the then candidate for Miss Universe 2021 probably stole the singer’s heart showing off her slender figure, taking advantage of the wide and comfortable space provided by this beast of the asphalt where she demonstrated her expertise when driving on sand overcoming every obstacle.

2) Golf Cart

From a golf cart manufactured by the Club Car company for Biltmore Golf Course Miami, the model drove a vehicle that offers two to four seats, a 48V/3Kw motor, a Trojan battery and a maximum mileage of 70 to 90km, an unforgettable place where she traveled with her partner.

3) Lamborghini Huracan

nadia in a Lamborghini Huracanwould have driven the Puerto Rican crazy, also delimiting that said vehicle has a maximum speed of 325km/h, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and offers a power of 640CV / 470 kW that can be well evidenced in the audiovisual that left the enchanted world.

+ Video of Nadia Ferreira in the Lamborghini: