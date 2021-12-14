Tech

the case inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 is available – Nerd4.life

Already available, the limited edition case NZXT H710i Cyberpunk is all dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, the CDProject RED role-playing game which, whether criticized or not, undoubtedly does honor to the imaginary from which it was born. The same can be said of this variant of the famous NZXT H710i case enhanced by graffiti, Arasaka brands and some extras to justify a price of 299.99 euros.

The extras compared to the basic model obviously include the Cyberpunk 2077 themed livera, tempered glass with friezes and graffiti, a Cyberpunk 2077 trinket and a Puck by Arasaka, in addition of course to the basic equipment which has 2 integrated LED strips, 4 fans, Smart Device V2 control, 4 fans, bracket for radiators up to 360mm. Below you will find the technical specifications of the NZXT H710i Cyberpunk case.

The NZXT H710i Cyberpunk case certainly stands out

Additionally, NZXT recently launched the NZXT H510 Flow, an improved airflow version of one of the company’s most popular models.

NZXT H710i Cyberpunk datasheet

  • Format: Mid Tower
  • Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX
  • Materials: tempered glass / SGCC steel
  • Dimensions: 516 x 230 x 494 mm
  • Weight: 12.3 kg
  • CPU heatsink space: 185 mm
  • CPU AIO space: top and front up to 360 mm, rear 140 mm
  • Fans: up to a maximum of 7 of 120 mm or 5 of 140 mm (1x 140 mm and 3x 120 mm included)
  • Expansion Slots: 5 + 1 by 2.5 inch, 2 + 1 by 3.5 inch
  • Front Panel Connectivity: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 3.5 mm audio jack
  • Availability: available
  • Price: 299.99 euros

