the case inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 is available – Nerd4.life

Already available, the limited edition case NZXT H710i Cyberpunk is all dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077, the CDProject RED role-playing game which, whether criticized or not, undoubtedly does honor to the imaginary from which it was born. The same can be said of this variant of the famous NZXT H710i case enhanced by graffiti, Arasaka brands and some extras to justify a price of 299.99 euros.

The extras compared to the basic model obviously include the Cyberpunk 2077 themed livera, tempered glass with friezes and graffiti, a Cyberpunk 2077 trinket and a Puck by Arasaka, in addition of course to the basic equipment which has 2 integrated LED strips, 4 fans, Smart Device V2 control, 4 fans, bracket for radiators up to 360mm. Below you will find the technical specifications of the NZXT H710i Cyberpunk case.

The NZXT H710i Cyberpunk case certainly stands out

Additionally, NZXT recently launched the NZXT H510 Flow, an improved airflow version of one of the company’s most popular models.

NZXT H710i Cyberpunk datasheet