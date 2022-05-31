“The case is practically won”: Octavio Ocaña’s father reveals 7 months after his death

Photo: EFE



It’s been 7 months since Octavio Ocana He died during a police chase in the State of Mexico. The 22-year-old actor was wounded with a bullet in the head, which finally took his life and left his relatives dissatisfied with the actions of the police, as they assure that they persecuted and cornered the young man for no reason, they even accused the officers who participated in the operation having stolen Octavio’s belongings while he was still alive.

Since that October 29, 2021, a legal process has been carried out that seeks to demonstrate that during the death of the actor known for his role as “Benito” in the series “Neighbors”, there was a violation of his human rights. Today his father Gustavo Agusto Pérez spoke with EL UNIVERSAL to tell some progress on the case.

“Practically the case is won and I will show that the Prosecutor’s Office was wrong in its opinion and that my son was killed,” said Octavio Pérez.

Hand in hand with his legal team and the National Human Rights Commission, the actor’s father is sure that he will be able to do justice to his son, as well as clear his name, since all kinds of things have been said about his death.

The official opinion that the Attorney General of the State of Mexico presented on October 31, 2021, stated that Ocaña would have accidentally shot himself, because at the time of the accident he had a gun in his hand. Family members do not agree with this version.

“We have made a lot of progress and we have finished with the expert reports. First God, in 25 days we will have good results,” said Octavio’s father. “These guys who killed my son are going to be stopped,” he added.

His family still remembers him

In social networks, the actor’s sister, Bertha Ocaña, and whoever was his fiancee, Nerea Godínez, remembered him with some photographs where he looks happy, in addition to dedicating a few words to him.

“You still don’t guide me in this cruel life without you, after 7 months of feelings on the surface that simply have no explanation, of continuing to refuse that I will never see you again… after 7 months… you hurt more than ever”, wrote Nerea, with whom the interpreter raised a son.

While Berha assured that regardless of time, she will continue to miss and remember her brother, one of the great loves of her life:

“Today I only know that 7 months have passed without you. I miss you, I love you and I remember you every day of my life,” he said.

To honor his memory, the twin sisters of “Benito Rivers” will have a special participation in the series “Neighbors”, which launched Ocaña to fame, and on such a special day, Bertha decided to share with her followers a little of what which will be his appearance in history, for which he published an image where they are seen with the cast, including Ana Bertha Espín and Eduardo España, on the recording set.