The case of a missing bank teller was solved after 52 years

Last week the United States Federal Police solved the case of a robbery carried out in 1969 by Theodore John Conrad, a Cleveland bank teller who stole $ 215,000 and then disappeared into thin air. Conrad was one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States and his robbery one of the most conspicuous and famous in the history of the city. The agents were able to reconstruct his story thanks to some documents and the help of the family, to whom Conrad had confessed what he had done before he died, last May: he had created a new identity and had lived for more than fifty years near Boston, integrating into the community, never being discovered.

Conrad did his bank robbery at the end of his shift on July 11, 1969, a Friday. He was twenty: he hid the $ 215,000 in a paper bag without being seen by anyone and then ran away. Colleagues realized that the money was missing only the following Monday: he had stolen the equivalent of about 1 million and 600 thousand dollars now and from that moment no one knew what happened to him.

In the statement with which the police said they had solved the case of his disappearance, it is explained that a year before the robbery Conrad was impressed by the 1968 film The Thomas Crown case, in which the protagonist, played by Steve McQueen, believes he has made the perfect robbery: according to police reconstructions, Conrad had therefore bragged to friends about how easy it would be for him to steal money from the bank where he worked, and he had even told them he intended to. Among other things, CNN noted that Lynnfield, the location where he had moved and raised a family after changing his name to Thomas Randele, was close to where the film was shot.

While Conrad had built a new identity for himself, working for forty years in a luxury car dealership, the police had looked for him everywhere: from California to Hawaii, from Texas to Oregon. His case had been discussed among others by the TV shows “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries”. In recent months, investigations had finally led agents to look for him in Massachusetts, discovering that he had been there since 1970, but also that he died last May at the age of 71 from lung cancer.

– Read also: The story of the robbery of via Osoppo

Before he died, Conrad had told family members that he had changed his identity and carried out the robbery. However, the family had not contacted the authorities immediately, and the police were able to solve the case after finding some similarities between the data indicated in Randele’s obituary and those of Conrad, including the date of birth: July 10, 1949, the real one. , and July 10, 1947, the falsified one.

“When people lie, they lie by staying close to the truth,” he told al New York Times Peter Elliott, a federal police officer who had been following the case since he was a child, since his father had also handled it. Elliott said that Conrad loved watching TV series about police stories and that in all the years he had lived near Boston as a fugitive he had integrated well into the community: “Maybe that’s why we didn’t find him before, because he was a law-abiding citizen, and because we didn’t have his fingerprints. ‘

– Read also: We never found DB Cooper